WA seasonal and market conditions survey deadline extended

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
May 1 2024 - 1:00pm
The 2024 WA Seasonal and Market Conditions survey deadline has been extended until next Wednesday.
The 2024 WA Seasonal and Market Conditions survey deadline has been extended until next Wednesday.

Livestock producers have been urged to voice their concerns in a seasonal and market conditions survey, with the deadline being extended until next Wednesday.

