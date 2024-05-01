WA seasonal and market conditions survey deadline extended

Livestock producers have been urged to voice their concerns in a seasonal and market conditions survey, with the deadline being extended until next Wednesday.
Submissions for the 2024 Western Australia Seasonal and Market Conditions survey were due to close today, however Sheep Producers Australia, Cattle Australia and Western Dairy have pushed back this date to Wednesday, May 8.
"We have been contacted by producers seeking additional time to respond to the survey due to their current on farm priorities," Sheep Producers Australia chief executive officer Bonnie Skinner said.
"Producers want to have the opportunity to provide their perspective, to be part of the process, and to inform what assistance and support is required.
"That is not only in the short-term but for there to be planning in place to support producers for the long-term."
The survey aims to gather information to provide a snapshot of the current situation across the sheep, cattle and dairy regions of WA to the Dry Season Taskforce.
A report will be generated based on data that is received by close of business today to inform the WA Dry Season Taskforce's meeting on Friday.
All additional data collected will be provided to the Taskforce in a second report.
The report is being compiled by Sheep Producers Australia on behalf of Cattle Australia and Western Dairy.
"The survey will help inform the Taskforce and assist the government in better understanding the impact the dry season and low market prices are having on livestock producers and their management decisions," Cattle Australia chief executive officer Dr Chris Parker said.
"The data this survey is collecting is critical to help inform the right assistance and support for WA producers."
The survey should take around five to 10 minutes to fill out and will provide valuable information, which can be used within the Taskforce to accelerate government support for farmers.
Sheep Producers Australia and Cattle Australia will continue to closely monitor the situation and advocate for ongoing and immediate support for our WA producers.
To complete the survey visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2QWFXRH
