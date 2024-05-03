Court injunction granted in lease dispute

Nutrien Ag Solutions had a win over the Fremantle Port Authority (FPA) in the Supreme Court of Western Australia on Monday, in relation to its ongoing tenancy at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty.
Nutrien instituted legal proceedings, seeking the court's intervention in relation to its tenancy of a premises damaged by a fire at the Kwinana fertiliser facility on February 9.
It is understood the company's lease was due to expire on Tuesday of this week, and it was seeking an extension.
The court injunction was granted as both parties work through a lease renewal dispute.
Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director Kelly Freeman said following the fire, it had "been working in good faith with the FPA to ensure continued safe and efficient operations at the site".
"The work done after the fire has meant that in the first three months of this year, we have safely and efficiently moved thousands of tonnes of fertiliser through Kwinana Port."
Mr Freeman said Nutrien was taking all necessary actions to ensure reliable delivery of granular fertiliser this season, noting that its liquid Bulk N fertiliser storage and other chemical manufacturing facilities were not impacted by the fire incident.
"We are pursuing an increase in capacity at Nutrien's other sites, partnering with industry, and exploring a range of alternate options to minimise impacts to WA's farmers as a result of the fire in February," he said.
"We have been following the FPA's guidelines and instructions regarding the environmental and safety aspects of continued operations at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty.
"The safety of all remains a Nutrien priority as we continue to service WA farmers from our premises at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty with their fertiliser needs."
Mr Freeman said they sought the court's intervention to continue such operations.
