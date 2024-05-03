Farm Weekly
Court injunction granted in lease dispute

May 3 2024 - 12:00pm
The Nutrien Ag Solutions Kwinana fertiliser storage fire in February. Photo courtesy of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Western Australia.
Nutrien Ag Solutions had a win over the Fremantle Port Authority (FPA) in the Supreme Court of Western Australia on Monday, in relation to its ongoing tenancy at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty.

