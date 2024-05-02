Farm Weekly
Home/News

Govt puts $26 million into biosecurity

May 2 2024 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm biosecurity sign. Picture via DPIRD.
Farm biosecurity sign. Picture via DPIRD.

The Cook Labor Government is strengthening the State's vital biosecurity systems, with $26.2 million set aside in the upcoming State Budget to protect valuable primary industries and natural environment from pest and disease threats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.