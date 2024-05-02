Govt puts $26 million into biosecurity

The Cook Labor Government is strengthening the State's vital biosecurity systems, with $26.2 million set aside in the upcoming State Budget to protect valuable primary industries and natural environment from pest and disease threats.
The Government will provide $16.4 million to fund biosecurity responses to priority plant and animal pests and diseases over the next three years, such as the destructive Polyphagous shot-hole borer, which is impacting Perth's tree canopy.
Minister for Agriculture Jackie Jarvis said global biosecurity threats have increased in recent years, and in WA, there has been an unprecedented number of pest detections.
"It is essential the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is resourced to continue its efforts to eradicate these destructive pests, as well as respond to future pest and disease threats," Ms Jarvis said.
"This funding will also support initiatives to prevent feral deer from becoming established in WA and feral pigs from spreading further and impacting agriculture and the environment."
A further $6.8 million has been allocated to upgrade's border facilities at Eucla and Kununurra to improve traffic flow and install power generation systems and CCTV surveillance.
These facilities play a key role in preventing the entry of unwanted pests and diseases from interstate.
The Government has allocated $3 million over the next three years to manage the significant impact of feral deer and pigs on the environment and farming communities.
The funds will support on the ground activities as well as research and development to reduce the impacts of these pests on Western Australia's agriculture, biodiversity, social and cultural assets.
The Cook Government continues to build on its significant additional investment in biosecurity funding of more than $90 million over recent years to provide further protection to the State's primary production and food security, and maintain access to key export markets.
