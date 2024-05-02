Rainfall moves through South West

Rainfall has continued to move through the State, bringing widespread totals across the South West.
Farmers have taken to social media to report their rain gauge figures, with many noting how quickly the cloud masses were moving.
Rainfall figures since 9am (Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development)
West Aust WX Watchers reported on Twitter/X that Harvey received 42mm in one hour just after midday.
