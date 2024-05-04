Farm Weekly
Six-wheel truck tops multi-vendor sale

By Mal Gill
May 4 2024 - 10:00am
Top-priced lot sold at Nutrien Ag Solutions first Mid West multi-vendor online sale was this 1994 Freightliner LF80 six-wheeler rigid truck with 186 kiloWatt Cummins engine, auto transmission, 220,550 kilometres showing and with a Cole HD800 five-in-one bin and Hobbs hoist on the back. Located at Eradu, the truck went for $32,000 to a Western Australian bidder.
Nutrien Ag Solutions', Geraldton, agent Chad Smith is focused on positive feedback from his first Mid West multi-vendor online machinery auction, rather than a "disheartening" clearance rate.

