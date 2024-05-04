Six-wheel truck tops multi-vendor sale

Having only been used over 2600 hectares, this 15-metre 2021 Morris Quantum airdrill from West Casuarinas was in as-new condition with Autolift-Autopack and set up with Rootboot paired row boots in four rows at 25.4 centimetre spacings. It was passed in at $125,000. A paired Morris 9365 VRT aircart, offered as a separate lot by the same vendor, was also passed in at the same price.