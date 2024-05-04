Farm Weekly
Long haul to Beef2024 is set to pay off

May 4 2024 - 2:00pm
Harry and Denyss Alers, Quinbrook Romagnola stud, Dunsborough, will take the title of exhibitors travelling greatest distance to Beef2024 when they exhibit two of their Romagnola bulls in the showring at Rockhampton, Queensland, next week.
Distance is no barrier for enthusiastic cattle producers keen to see all that Beef2024 has to offer and Denyss and Harry Alers, Quinbrook stud, Dunsborough, have the added excitement of seeing their Romagnola bulls parade at Rockhampton Showgrounds, Queensland, for the first time.

