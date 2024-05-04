New leader for South West organisation

Churchill Fellow Dr Manda Page is the new chief executive officer at South West Natural Resource Management (NRM).
Dr Page has a career spanning more than 30 years working at the highest levels of environmental conservation across Western Australia and Queensland, with her most recent role as the director of threatened species operations at Queensland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation.
Dr Page returns to WA to take up the role recently vacated by Sally Wilkinson.
Prior to her Queensland stint, Dr Page held various environment-related, lead roles within WA Government and private conservation agencies and was a lecturer at the University of Queensland and an adjunct associate professor at both Murdoch University and University of Southern Queensland.
During her fellowship Dr Page explored, reviewed and documented case studies of successful private-public conservation partnerships in Rwanda, South Africa, Canada and USA.
Her extensive publication record includes close to 30 journal articles and contributions to books.
South West NRM board chairwoman Karen Boyce thanked Ms Wilkinson for her service over the past four years, and is pleased she will remain with the organisation in a part time capacity as development lead.
"Sally's combination of savvy business management expertise combined with a passion for the land resulted in a myriad of achievements during her tenure including overseeing delivery of $13.5 million in environmental, conservation and sustainable agriculture projects between 2018 and 2023 as a preferred supplier of the Federal Government's National Landcare Program," Ms Boyce said.
"Through Manda's appointment we are seeking to amplify the impact of our work while continuing to develop our influence as the region's peak environmental experts with a proactive approach to co-designing solutions to significant challenges."
Dr Page said it was a privilege to have the opportunity to apply her expertise and experience to creating change in a region located within an internationally-recognised global biodiversity hotspot.
"Having undertaken a great deal of work at a research, policy and strategic level, I am looking forward to the opportunity this role will afford of once again being closer to the ground level of action occurring to address the threats of climate change, biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation in this precious location," Dr Page said.
