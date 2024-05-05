Farm Weekly
Strong population growth accelerates prices

May 5 2024 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
WAs strong population growth has seen house prices increase and this affected regional WA, as well as Perth and major centres.
The median house sale price could rise by 20 per cent for the period from January 1 to December 31, according to the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia's (REIWA) 2024 property market quarterly update.

