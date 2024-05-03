Farm Weekly
Gun petition hits 30,000 signatures

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated May 3 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 12:35pm
Rick Mazza's gun petition has garnered more than 30,000 signatures.

With three days to go, a petition against the Firearms Bill has reached more than 30,000 signatures, making it the most signed e-petition ever held in WA.

