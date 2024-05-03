Gun petition hits 30,000 signatures

With three days to go, a petition against the Firearms Bill has reached more than 30,000 signatures, making it the most signed e-petition ever held in WA.
The petition was launched on April 10 by former Member of Parliament Rick Mazza, who has been a long-standing advocate for gun owners.
In June last year, an e-petition against the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act amassed 29,714 signatures, making it the second largest petition in WA.
Mr Mazza said it was wonderful so many supported the petition.
"It just shows the level of concern that people have got over the Firearms Bill," he said.
Mr Mazza said he had spoken to many people who signed the petition because they were concerned about infringements on personal liberties.
"A large portion of those people who signed probably don't even own a gun, they're just concerned about the government overreach," he said.
The petition calls for a public inquiry, giving gun owners as well as the broader community the opportunity to raise their concerns, and give insight into their gun ownership.
"It will be interesting to see what the Government does with it," Mr Mazza said.
"They've got crushing numbers in both houses, whether they just continue as a totalitarian government or act more democratically and hear out the people, it's hard to say at this point," he said.
Wagin farmer and clay target shooter, Jim West, said he was happy to see the petition receive so much support.
"The petition was excellently worded by Rick Mazza," Mr West said.
"I'm very pleased that the petition has hit the numbers it has.
"You would think now the Government would take some interest in having some proper public inquiry," he said.
The petition closes on May 6.
