Midwifery Group Practice for the north

More maternal and newborn care options are now available in the Pilbara after the State government launched its award-winning Midwifery Group Practice (MGP) model in Karratha.
Run by the WA Country Health Service (WACHS), the 12-month trial will see women and families cared for by a known midwife throughout their pregnancy journey, during labour and birth, and postnatally.
This model of care fosters a trusting relationship between a woman and her clinician team and enables continuity of care.
MGP models have been shown to lower postnatal depression rates, increase breastfeeding rates and lead to shorter lengths of stay in hospital.
It is expected the new Karratha MGP will support around 140 women throughout the pilot period.
"The Cook Government is committed to delivering greater birth choices for WA women and the expansion of the WA Country Health Service's award-winning Midwifery Group Practice model to Karratha will do just that," said WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.
"We know how important it is for women and their families to have options, and how vital an ongoing relationship with a midwife is to the pregnancy and postnatal experience.
"The MGP in Karratha will see our highly skilled midwives work alongside obstetricians to provide a wraparound midwifery service."
Pilbara MLA Kevin Michel said this model would have great benefits for women and babies and the government was pleased to be able to run the pilot program in the Pilbara.
