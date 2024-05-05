Farm Weekly
Midwifery Group Practice for the north

May 5 2024 - 3:00pm
Local midwives in the Pilbara will be able provide holistic support from pregnancy to postnatal. Photo by Shutterstock.
More maternal and newborn care options are now available in the Pilbara after the State government launched its award-winning Midwifery Group Practice (MGP) model in Karratha.

