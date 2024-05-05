Funding to improve grain supply chains

Western Australians with grains-focused innovative research and development projects are invited to apply to receive funding from the Council of Grain Grower Organisations Limited (COGGO).
COGGO will consider projects targeting any part of the Western Australian grain supply chain that benefits local graingrowers, ranging from $20,000 to $75,000 per annum over a project life of one or two years, to a maximum of $150,000.
COGGO chairman Rhys Turton, York, said the research grants provided catalytic funding for innovative research and development projects in WA that focused on addressing constraints and could improve the profitability and sustainability of growers and the grains industry growth.
"The grains industry continues to face production and other challenges to ensure the ongoing competitiveness and industry sustainability," Mr Turton said.
"The COGGO Research Fund provides opportunities for research organisations and grower groups, in particular, with ideas that can support the ongoing profitability and sustainability of growers."
In February this year, COGGO announced four projects that successfully received funding through the grant process in 2024.
They are:
The closing date for initial applications is Friday, July 12.
