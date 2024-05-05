Farm Weekly
Funding to improve grain supply chains

May 5 2024 - 8:00pm
COGGO Grants 2023 recipients from Curtin University, professor Sarita Bennett (left) and research fellow Pippa Michael.
Western Australians with grains-focused innovative research and development projects are invited to apply to receive funding from the Council of Grain Grower Organisations Limited (COGGO).

