Third best season despite challenges

The 2023/24 bull selling season can be best wrapped up in the words of American author Tom Pollack.
"It's never as good as it looks and it's never as bad as it seems."
There is no denying that this year's bull selling season was a hard one compared to the past couple of seasons, when record books were rewritten.
However when the final numbers were crunched, it ranks as the third best on record when you look at the important key indicators of average price, gross turnover and number of bulls sold.
Going into the season we don't think anyone was expecting to see records being set like they had been in the previous two seasons, given what has transpired over the past 12 months in terms of the falling cattle market and tough seasonal conditions - and come season's end, there were certainly no new records set.
On the back of the extremely dry seasonal conditions and the faltering cattle market, buyers were very selective in their purchases, both to a price point and numbers purchased, and the longer the season went, the tougher it became.
Despite sale results being back, at the end of most sales vendors were accepting and understanding of the results given the outside influences affecting the markets.
After seeing cattle prices drop 30 per cent in 2022/23 and then fall another 30pc this year, producers weren't walking into bull sales this season with smiles on their faces.
It wasn't only the drop in cattle prices producers were dealing with - the season hasn't been kind either.
Very little rainfall since the end of September last year, across nearly all of the State has resulted in a lack of feed and water for stock and this has further added to the anxiety of producers.
Added to this, producers have struggled again over the past 12 months to get kill space for trade cattle, putting further pressure on them and also the store markets.
With all this happening in the background, when buyers walked into bull sales this year, their mood was different compared to a couple of years ago when the industry was humming along and it showed in their buying.
Unlike the past two years when the atmosphere was upbeat and there was plenty of animated and spirited bidding, this year the atmosphere was subdued and it appeared buyers went through the motions of buying and didn't get caught up in any hype, instead they stuck to their budgets and requirements.
As a result of this lack of confidence in the industry, demand was back, resulting in prices and the number of bulls sold being down.
Overall the average for the season finished at $7777, ranking it as the third highest on record (since Farm Weekly started collating records in 1997-98), behind the previous two record breaking seasons.
Compared to last year's record-breaking overall season average of $10,050, this year's figure was back $2273 and the number of bulls sold was back 347 head.
However, while stud breeders had a 23pc drop in the season average compared to last year, it is less than the 30-40pc fall seen in cattle prices over the past 12 months.
In the past two years the cattle market has changed dramatically in terms of demand and prices.
In early 2022 producers were seeing record returns for their cattle including weaners averaging more than $2000 a head and PTIC females averaging more than $3900.
It all changed in the autumn of 2022 and since then producers have steadily seen the prices in all sectors of the market fall away to levels not seen in the past decade.
An indication of just how much cattle prices have fallen can be seen when examining Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) Western Young Cattle Indicator (WYCI), which is also at its lowest level since mid 2014.
In mid-January 2022 (January 13), the WYCI was at 1150.21 cents per kilogram carcase weight (CWT), which was up a massive 302.95c/kg on the same time in 2021.
The WYCI continued to rise in the early part of 2022 peaking at a record 1222c/kg CWT on May 4 and from that date was when it began to drop away.
On January 12 last year, the WYCI was at 890c/kg CWT, meaning it was back 260.21c/kg or 23pc on the January 2022 figure and down 332c/kg (27pc) on the record peak of May 2022.
It was lower again this year on January 10, a week prior to the main bull selling season commencing, the WYCI was at 476.82c/kg CWT, which meant it was down 413.18c/kg or 46pc on the January 2023 figure and 673.39c/kg or 59pc on January 2022.
Since early January the WYCI has trended downwards hitting a low of 405.95c/kg CWT on March 31, and at the end of last week it sat at 414.75c/kg CWT, which was back from 737.43c/kg recorded at the same time last year.
Based on last week's figure, the WYCI is down 44pc on the same time last year and 64pc on the same time in 2022.
WA's other cattle indicators reported by MLA at the end of last week (April 26), also show how much the market has contracted over the past 12 months.
The feeder steer indicator was at 247.12 c/kg liveweight (LWT), which was back 84.28c/kg (or 25pc) on 2023, the restocker yearling steer indicator was 222.55c/kg LWT, down 127.5c/kg (or 36pc), while the heavy steer indicator was at 193.50c/kg LWT, down 120.72c/kg (or 38pc).
Also compared to last year, the processor cow indicator was down 72.13c/kg (or 29pc) and the restocker yearling heifer indicator was down 83.79c/kg (or 36pc).
It hasn't only been the trade market which has dropped in the past 12 months, so too have the weaner, female and store markets.
This season the weekly combined agents' weaned weaner sales at Boyanup saw steers make between $318-$1313 and heifers $212-$1343 to average about $700-$800 a head.
In comparison, last season steers made between $971-$2352 and heifers $900-$2164 at about a $1500-$1600 average, while in the 2021/22 season steers in these same sales made $1451-$2530 and heifers $1410-$2461 to average more than $2000.
Like weaner sales, female sales prices were back on last season.
At the main mated and unmated beef and first-cross female sales at Boyanup and Mt Barker this season, more than 2700 females were sold for an average close to $1770, which meant the averages across these fixtures were back between approximately $1000-$1500 on last season.
Store sale prices have also been back significantly over the past 12 months as graziers and grass fatteners showed reluctance to buy due to the dry season and struggling trade market.
There is no doubt the downward movement in the cattle market, along with seasonal conditions, had a bearing when it came to buying decisions this season.
In total this year there were 2471 bulls offered representing 20 breeds and 2054 sold under the hammer for a clearance of 83pc.
The gross for the season totalled $15,974,900 and the average came in at $7777.
When the figures are compared to the results of seasons since 1997-98, this season is the third biggest on record in terms of all the numbers - bulls sold, average and gross and second largest in terms of number of bulls offered.
Last year was the biggest season on record in terms of average, gross, and number of bulls offered and sold at auction.
And breeders didn't have a problem selling bulls, with 2401 bulls sold at auction from 2664 offered (90pc clearance) for a gross of $24,130,100 and an average of $10,050.
In comparison to last season there were 193 less bulls offered, 347 less sold, while the clearance was down 7pc, the gross was down $8,155,200 and the average fell $2273.
These numbers meant the gross fell 33pc and the average dropped 26pc on last season's record-breaking figure.
You can clearly see how weaker this season was compared to the previous two record-breaking years in terms of prices, when you compare the number of bulls, which made $30,000 or more this year, compared to last year.
This year there were seven bulls sold for $30,000 or more, compared to 25 last season and 19 the season before.
In addition to the seven bulls, which sold at $30,000 or more, there were another 31 bulls that made between $20,000 and $29,999, last year there were 92, meaning this year there were 38 bulls sold for $20,000 or more, compared to 117 last season
Of these 38 bulls, the majority were purchased by WA commercial breeders, who know if they buy quality bulls they will produce quality calves.
That said, there were also a number of WA-bred bulls from a range of breeds, which headed to both stud and commercial enterprises in the Eastern States, highlighting the quality of bulls being offered by WA breeders.
This season's $41,000 top-priced bull was sold by the Introvigne family's Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus stud, Bridgetown, at its on-property yearling bull sale in March.
The top-priced Black Simmental yearling bull Bonnydale Revenue U149 also set a new stud record top price.
The bull sold in partnership to Webb Black Simmentals, Glenburn, Victoria and St Pauls Genetics Black Simmentals, Henty, New South Wales, with a semen share to Six Creeks Black Simmentals, Mount Gambier, South Australia.
The late January 2023 born bull was sired by a CLRS Dividend 405D son, Bonnydale Revenue R14 and out of Bonnydale Nashville N70 daughter Bonnydale Goldie Q194.
The 702kg bull (at sale time) recorded a strong set of growth and carcase IGS EPDs for a low birthweight (top 30pc) and calving ease bull (top 10pc), ranking in the top 30pc for weaning weight (WW) and yearling weight (YW), top 15pc milk, mature weaning weight (MWW), and docility, top 20pc carcase weight (CW), yield grade (YG) and both $Index values, top 10pc ribeye area (REA).
Bonnydale retained a semen share for inherd use only.
In this sale, the Introvignes sold two Black Simmental bulls for $21,000 and $20,000 each and 23 Black Simmental bulls (including a SimAngus) from $10,000 to $19,000.
A single bid shy of sharing top-priced honours was the Imberti family, Silverstone Charolais stud, when it sold a bull for $40,000 at its annual on-property bull sale at Narrikup in March.
The bull, Silverstone Tex T44 (P), was snapped up by B & C Scott, Maryvale, Wee Waa, New South Wales, via AuctionsPlus.
Tex is an April 2022-drop son of Ascot Kilo Packer JAJQ38E and out of Copplestone Qcumber CPMP47E.
The 984kg bull has EBVs of -1.6 calving ease direct (CED), -2.2 gestation length (GL), +2.2 birthweight (BWT), +20, +37 and +51 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +59 mature cow weight (MCW), +5 for milk, +1.6 scrotal size (SS), +26 carcase weight (CWT), +1.7 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.1 and +0.2 for rib and rump fats, +0.3 retail beef yield (RBY) and +0.3 intramuscular fat (IMF). With these figures it ranks in the top 10 per cent for 400 and 600-day weights and top 15pc CWT.
Achieving this season's $38,000 third top price was the Thompson family's Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud at its annual on-property bull sale at Gingin in April.
The season's top-priced Bos Indicus bull, Munda Holy Smokes 4521, sold to return Munda Reds stud buyer Paul Laycock, High Country Droughtmaster stud, Toogoolawah, Queensland.
The honey coated double polled early February 2022-born bull was sired by a Garthowen Velocity 2 son, Munda Eight Ball 19-3551, and was out of a Wajatryn Industry D5 daughter, Munda Becky 16-1137.
Holy Smokes tipped the scales at 814kg (at sale time), was among the heavier bulls in the catalogue and measured raw data of 91pc morphology, 1.06kg average daily weight gain (ADG), 10mm P8 fat, 8mm rib fat, 119cm2 eye muscle area (EMA) and 5.9pc intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr Laycock collected a further four bulls to be used commercially and paid to $12,000.
At this sale Munda Reds sold Munda Hound Dog 22-4978 (PH) (by Munda Django 18-3178) to John Atkinson, Glenavon Droughtmaster stud, Yaamba, Queensland, for the season's $31,000 fifth top price while 33 bulls sold from $10,000 to $19,000.
The Davis family sold the season's $32,000 fourth top-priced and top-priced British Breed bull (twice) at the Coonamble Angus stud's on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay in February.
The first bull to sell for $32,000 was Coonamble Paratrooper T96 which sold to regular top-price Coonamble buyers the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.
The 820kg bull (at sale time) is an early April-2022 drop, AI-bred son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and Coonamble R15, which is a Karoo Knockout K176 daughter.
Paratrooper T96 had a very good set of EBVs of -2.6 for calving ease direct, +6.3 for calving ease daughters, -5.0 GL, +7.7 BWT, +79, +134 and +172 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +170 MCW, +4 milk, +5.0 SS, -3.4 days to calving (DTC), +102 CWT, +3.4 EMA, -3.1 rib fat, -3.3 P8 fat, +0.5 RBY, -0.6 IMF, -0.05 feed efficiency (NFI-F), +44 docility, +0.74 claw set and +0.78 foot angle.
With these figures, Paratrooper T96 ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, MCW, CWT, top 2pc for SS and DOC, top 11pc foot angle and top 17pc calving ease daughters.
It has index values of +$203 for the $A index, +$184 for the $D index, +$257 for $GN index and +$188 for the GS index.
The Bairstows also purchased three other Coonamble bulls which included two ET-bred Heiken Broadview sons for the season's $30,000 sixth top price and $24,000 and an AI-bred GlenochJK Makahu M602 son for the season's equal seventh top price of $27,000.
The second Coonamble bull to make $32,000 was Coonamble Goalkeeper T675 which sold to the Cowan family's Arkle Angus stud, Munglinup.
The 682kg bull (at sale time) is an ET-bred, early September 2022-drop bull by Baldridge SR Goalkeeper and out of Coonamble P391, which is by Coonamble Hector H249.
Goalkeeper T675 had a very good set of EBVs of +7.0 for calving ease direct, +5.5 for calving ease daughters, -4.9 GL, +3.4 BWT, +68, +129 and +162 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +143 MCW, +18 milk, +4 SS, -2.1 DTC, +87 CWT, +12.3 EMA, +1.9 rib fat, +1.7 P8 fat, +0.7 RBY, +0.7 IMF, -0.35 NFI-F, +38 DOC, +0.56 claw set and +0.46 foot angle.
These figures ranked Goalkeeper T675 in the top 1pc for 400-day weight and foot angle, top 2pc for 200 and 600-day weights, top 5pc for MCW, EMA and DOC, as well as top 6-10pc for SS, NFI-I, CWT and claw set.
It has index values of +$233 for the $A index (top 19pc), +$202 for $D index (top 12pc), +$307 for $GN index (top 20pc) and +$216 for the GS index (top 21pc).
At this sale, Coonamble sold 18 bulls from $20,000 to $27,000 (on two occasions).
In terms of market share, British breed bulls, like always, commanded the largest percentage of bulls sold at 67pc, which was up 4pc on last year, while Bos Indicus types accounted for 17pc, which was down 4pc and European breeds 16pc, which was the same as last year.
On gross figures, British breed bulls contributed 71pc of the total gross, up 2pc on last season, while European breeds accounted for 15pc (same as last year) and Bos Indicus bulls contributed 14pc (down 2pc).
The Angus breed again led the way and was easily the biggest breed irrespective of what figure you look at - bulls offered, bulls sold or gross.
This year there were 1320 Angus bulls offered at 31 sales and 1169 sold at auction for a clearance rate of 89pc.
The breed's market share rose slightly this year and accounted for 62pc of the total gross (up 3pc on 2022/23), with a figure of $9,923,150, which resulted in an average of $8489.
Compared to last season, four of five sale indicators for the breed were back - average, gross, number of bulls sold and clearance, while the numbers of bulls offered was up.
There were 22 more Angus bulls offered, 51 less sold, while the gross fell $4,306,950 (or 30pc) and the average dropped $3175 (or 27pc).
The clearance rate for Angus sales this year was 89pc which was back from 94pc last season.
The top price in the Angus breed was $32,000, set twice at the Coonamble on-property sale.
The Angus breed may not have claimed the season's overall top price, but Angus bulls accounted for 25 of the 38 bulls to sell for $20,000 or more during the season.
The Droughtmaster breed for a third year running, claimed the title of third biggest breed in terms of volume of bulls offered and sold and it was the only other breed to gross more than $1 million for the season.
This season there were 226 Droughtmasters offered at two sales and 194 sold for a gross of $1,380,250 and an average of $7115.
Compared to 2022/23 there were 48 less Droughtmaster bulls offered and 80 less sold, while the gross fell $1,098,000 and the average was back $1832.
The top price for the breed was $38,000, which was the overall third highest price for the season, achieved at the Munda Reds stud on-property sale when the bull sold to a Queensland stud.
Also in the sale Munda Reds sold a bull for $31,000 to another Queensland stud.
The Murray Grey breed took the title as the third biggest breed in terms of gross figure and the number of bulls offered and sold.
Across the season Murray Grey breeders offered 172 bulls in eight sales and 119 sold under the hammer for a gross of $837,000 and an average of $7034.
When compared to the previous season there were 30 less grey bulls offered, 42 less sold, while the gross was down $525,500 and the average fell $1429.
The top price for the breed was $25,000 and it was achieved twice.
It was recorded firstly at the Wise family's Southend on-property sale at Katanning and then a few days later at the Buller family's Monterey on-property sale at Karridale with both bulls selling to Eastern States' studs.
The fourth biggest breed in terms of number of bulls offered and sold was the Charolais breed, which featured in six sales.
This season the breed achieved an average of $6682 when 148 Charolais bulls were offered and 107 sold under the hammer, to rank as the largest European breed.
The breed's gross tally of $715,000 was the fifth biggest of any breed
When compared to the previous season, there were two more Charolais bulls offered, 19 less sold, while the gross was down $375,000 and the average fell $1969.
The top price for the breed was $40,000 for a bull sold at the Silverstone stud on-property sale to a New South Wales stud.
In terms of the gross figures, the fourth biggest breed was the Black Simmental.
This season the Black Simmental breed amassed a gross of $807,500 for the 85 bulls sold at auction from 107 offered at an average of $9500 at six sales.
In terms of the number of bulls offered and sold it ranked as the fifth largest breed.
The breed also had the honour of selling the season's $41,000 top-priced bull which was achieved at the Bonnydale on-property sale.
The traditional Simmental breed was the sixth largest overall for the number of bulls offered, sold and gross takings.
All up there were 101 Simmental bulls offered and 69 sold under the hammer at seven sales for a gross of $466,500 and an average of $6761.
The top price for the breed was $24,000 and this was recorded at the Willandra on-property sale at Williams.
When combined, the Simmental and Black Simmental breeds were a major player, making up 7pc of all bulls sold and 8pc of the season's gross figure.
Combined the two breeds offered 203 bulls (down 20 on last year) and sold 154 (down 38) for a gross of $1,274,000 and average of $8273, which was back $1170 on last season.
Of the 20 breeds offered at sales, only one saw a rise in average compared to last season and that was the Brahman breed which recorded a lift of $67.
This season the Brahman breed offered and sold 51 bulls for an average of $5275, while last season its average was $5208 for 83 bulls offered and sold.
The other 19 breeds all saw their averages fall on last season and these falls ranged between $947 and $9500.
The breeds to witness the smallest falls in average were Gelbvieh (down $947), Red Poll ($1000), Hereford/Poll Hereford ($1304), Black Simmental ($1321), Simmental ($1332) and Shorthorn ($1398).
This season there were three breeds to record an average of $8000 or more, compared to 12 last season and 10 the season before.
When it came to the magical five figure mark, there were no breeds to record an average of $10,000 or more this season, despite there being five last season.
The breed to go the closest with the highest average for the season at $9500 was Black Simmental.
The next highest average was $9109 achieved by the Hereford/Poll Hereford breed while Angus was next with a figure of $8489.
The next best figures were Brangus ($7400), Black Simangus ($7143), Droughtmaster ($7115) and Murray Grey ($7034).
Seven breeds secured total clearances at auction including Brahman, Brangus, Charbray, Queenslander, Red Poll, Simbrah and Speckle Park and it must be noted that of these seven breeds the Brangus, Charbray, Red Poll, Simbrah and Speckle Park had offerings of 10 head or less.
The Angus, Black Simmental and Droughtmaster breeds either equalled or beat the overall clearance set this season at 83pc to achieve clearances ranging from 83pc to 89pc.
When comparing the numbers of bulls offered and sold between the past two seasons, this season there were four breeds which sold the same number or more bulls, while there were five which increased or offered the same numbers.
In terms of gross figures there were two breeds to see a rise in gross takings for the season.
Single vendor sales
This season there were 40 single vendor sales held, which was three less than last season and in some of these sales vendors offered more than one breed.
All up there were 1895 bulls offered representing Angus, Black Simangus, Black Simmental, Charolais, Droughtmaster, Gelbvieh, Murray Grey, Red Angus, Santa Gertrudis, Shorthorn and Simmental breeds in these sales, compared to the 2158 offered in the previous season.
The clearance rate of 87pc resulted in 1652 bulls selling at auction in single vendor sales compared to 1941 bulls last season.
The overall gross for single vendor sales was $13,372,650, meaning the figure was down $7,901,950 on last season's result of $20,464,600, while the sales averaged $8095, which was down $2448 on last year's figure of $10,543.
When comparing the numbers of bulls offered and sold between the past two seasons, this season there were 18 single vendor sales where the same number or more bulls were offered compared to last season and there were 13 sales that saw the same number or more bulls sold.
In terms of gross figures, there was one sale to see a rise in gross takings for the season.
Like previous years, the Angus breed again dominated single vendors sales in terms of numbers and results, taking top price, gross and average accolades.
As previously mentioned, the season's top price of $41,000, was paid at a single vendor sale and achieved at the Bonnydale Black Simmental/Simangus on-property yearling bull sale where the bull was purchased by an Eastern States syndicate.
Also in the sale, the stud sold bulls at $21,000 and $20,000.
The next best prices at a single vendor sale were $40,000 at the Silverstone Charolais on-property sale and $38,000 at the Munda Reds sale, where a bull also sold at $31,000, both to Queensland studs.
The Coonamble Angus stud may not have sold the top price bull this season, but it sold two bulls at $32,000 to WA stud and commercial buyers which was the fourth top price overall and one at $30,000, the sixth top price overall, along with another 18 between $20,000 and $27,000.
Other single vendor sales with top prices of $20,000 or more and worthy of a mention were Southend Murray Grey, Katanning ($25,000), Monterey Murray Grey and Angus, Karridale ($25,000 and $22,000 for Murray Greys), Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus, Williams ($24,000 for a Simmental), Black Market Angus, Boyanup, ($22,000), Blackrock Angus, Vasse ($20,000) and Springhills Angus, Boyup Brook ($20,000).
With Coonamble filling a large percentage of the spots at the top of the top price table and having the second biggest offering of any single vendor sale, it was not surprising the Coonamble on-property sale, posted the highest sale gross for a seventh year running.
The sale grossed $1,700,000 for 126 bulls offered and sold.
The next largest sale gross was achieved at the Munda Reds sale which ranked as the biggest single vendor sale this season in terms of number of bulls offered and sold.
In the sale the stud sold 132 Droughtmaster bulls at auction from 164 offered for a gross of $1,030,000.
The next biggest sales in terms of gross takings were Lawsons Angus (18-month-old summer sale) at Manypeaks ($773,500) and the Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey studs at Manypeaks ($771,500).
Other sales to gross more than $500,000 were Bonnydale Black Simmental/Simangus ($676,000); Blackrock Angus ($596,500); Lawsons Angus yearling sale (May 2023) ($569,900) and Monterey Murray Grey and Angus Summer sale ($534,000).
Along with claiming the highest gross title, the Coonamble Angus sale claimed the honour of recording the highest single vendor sale average again when it recorded an average of $13,492.
It was one of only three sales to record an average of more than $10,000, while last season there were 14 sales to average $10,000 or more.
The other two single vendor sales that averaged more than $10,000 were the Lawsons Angus yearling sale, which averaged $12,664 and the Bonnydale Black Simmental/Simangus that averaged $10,400.
Rounding out the top five positions when it comes to the best sale averages were Blackrock Angus at $9320 and Tullibardine Angus, Albany at $9242.
The next best results and the only other sales to average more than $8000 were Black Market Angus ($9108); Silverstone Charolais ($8591); Arkle Angus, Munglinup ($8473); Willandra Simmental, Red Angus and Angus ($8192) and Monterey Murray Grey and Angus summer sale ($8091).
All up this season there were 10 sales that averaged more than $8000, in comparison last season there were 26 sales to achieve the feat.
There were only three sales to record a rise in average and these rises ranged between $155 and $251.
The biggest improver was the Lawsons Angus yearling sale where the average jumped $251 from $12,413 to $12,664.
The next biggest rise was $167 at the Nexgen Simmental and Black Simmental yearling sale at Boyanup where the average rose from $7000 to $7167.
The other rise was recorded at the Mason Valley Angus sale, Youngs Siding, where the average lifted $155 from $7450 to $7605.
All other single vendor sales saw their averages fall compared to last year and these falls ranged between $542 and $7078.
The sales to see the smallest drop in average, less than $1000, were Sheron Farm Angus, Benger, which was down $542 while the Carenda Angus sale, Katanning, was back $692 and the Silverstone Charolais sale was back $931.
There were above average clearances (above the overall 87pc clearance achieved for single vendor sales) at 12 sales.
Of these 12 sales there were six to achieve a total clearance - Arkle Angus (69 head); Coonamble Angus (126); Lawsons Angus 18mo summer (100), Lawsons Angus yearling (45); Little Meadows Angus, Dardanup (73) and Nexgen Simmental and Black Simmental (9).
Multi-vendor sales
The 2023/24 bull selling season saw seven multi-vendor bull sales held throughout the State from as far north as Fitzroy Crossing in the Kimberley to Mt Barker in the south.
Multi-vendor sales combined for a total of 486 bulls offered with 402 of these bulls selling at auction at a clearance rate of 83pc.
Collectively these sales recorded gross returns for vendors of $2,602,250 at an overall average of $6473.
Multi-vendor sales followed the same trend as single vendors sales with all overall collective indicators down on last season's results where there were 460 bulls sold from 506 offered at a 91pc clearance for an average of $7968 and a gross figure of $3,665,500.
Compared to last season there were 20 less bulls offered and 58 fewer bulls sold at auction in multivendor sales with the gross down $1,063,250 and the average dipped $1495.
When comparing the numbers of bulls offered and sold at multi-vendor sales during the past two seasons, there were three sales that presented an increased number of bulls than the previous season with these same three sales also selling the same or greater numbers of bulls at auction.
All multi-vendor sales recorded deductions in gross returns and average from last season's results.
The highest price recorded at a multi-vendor sale this season was $25,000, achieved by the Kupsch family, Black Tara Angus stud, Allanooka, at the Gingin Bull Sale.
The 914kg bull (at sale time), Black Tara Thunderstruck T44, sold to return buyers of close to 15 years the Kanny family, Bonegilla Grazing, Walkaway.
The AI-bred, mid March 2022-drop bull is by Montana Elevation 7108 and out of Black Tara M81, which is a daughter of Koojan Hills Genesis G166.
Thunderstruck T44 has Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of +0.5 calving ease direct, +0.5 calving ease daughters, -4.0 gestation length (GL), +4.6 birthweight (BWT), +66, +112 and+155 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +119 mature cow weight (MCW), +27 milk, +3.6 scrotal size (SS), +31 docility (DOC), -3.7 days to calving (DTC), +82 carcase weight (CWT), +8.7 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.5 rib fat, +0.9 rump fat, -0.3 retail beef yield (RBY), +2.8 intramuscular fat (IMF), +0.1 feed efficiency (NFI-F), +0.9 claw set, +0.96 foot angle and +0.64 leg angle.
It has indexes of +$235 for $A and +$394 for $A-L.
With these figures Thunderstruck T44 ranks in the top 1pc for leg angle, top 3pc for 600-day weight and milk, top 4pc for 200-day weight, top 6pc for 400-day weight as well as top 10-20pc for SS, DOC and CWT as well as $A and $A-L indexes.
Black Tara stud also sold 10 Angus bulls at the sale from $10,000 to $17,000.
The second highest price at a multi-vendor sale was $22,000 for a Hereford bull sold by Rob and Heather Francis, Yallaroo Hereford and Poll Hereford stud, Busselton, at the WA Supreme Bull Sale.
The sale team leader Yallaroo Tarzan T7 sold to consistent top-end Yallaroo bull buyer ED Wedge, Gingin.
The 898kg horned bull (at sale time) was born March 20, 2022, sired by a South Boorook Bombay son, Battalion Black Hawk K7 and out of a Yallaroo Captain C15 daughter, Yallaroo Silver Q L40.
The Yallaroo stud also sold another bull for the third top price for the season for multi-vendor sales of $21,000 and another four bulls from $10,000-$16,000 at the WA Supreme Bull Sale.
The fourth top-priced bull and top-priced European bull at a multi-vendor sale was $20,000 also recorded at the WA Supreme Bull Sale for a yearling Black Simmental bull from the Tuckey family's Mubarn stud, Blythewood, which sold to a Queensland stud.
The next highest bull price of $19,000 was sold by the Sudlow family's Kapari Angus stud, Northampton, at the Gingin Bull Sale.
The Kapari stud also sold 14 bulls between $10,000 and the next highest price of $18,000.
Other higher prices achieved at multi-vendor sales this season included $14,500 for a Black Simmental sire offered by the Hard family's Naracoopa stud, Denmark, at the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale which also sold two traditional Simmental bulls for $10,500 each.
The Milton family's Copplestone Charolais stud, Dardanup, sold a Charolais bull for $13,000 and the Bantock family, Red Rock Red Angus stud, Boyanup, sold a Red Angus bull at $11,000, both at the WA Supreme Bull Sale, while the Kupsch family, Tara Limousin stud, Allanooka, sold a LimFlex bull for $11,000 and a Limousin bull for $10,000 at the Gingin Bull Sale.
Kingslane Red Angus stud, Benger, sold two Red Angus bulls for $10,500 and $10,000 at the WA Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus Bull Sale while other breeders to record $10,000 sales were the Giles family, Quicksilver Charolais stud, Newdegate, at the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale and the Kitchen family, Bandeeka Simmental stud, Elgin, at the WA Supreme Bull Sale.
The Fitzroy Crossing Invitational Bos Indicus Bull Sale in August last year was the State's largest multi-vendor bull sale in terms of catalogue numbers and gross returns for the tenth consecutive season.
The sale catalogue consisted of 170 bulls representing seven Bos Indicus and Bos Indicus composite breeds with all of them selling for a total clearance at auction for a gross of $941,500 and an average of $5538 with prices reaching $9000 for a Red Brangus bull.
Compared to last year's sale where it also recorded a 100pc clearance of a larger number of 182 bulls, this season's gross returns were back $197,500 and the average was down $1495.
The second biggest sale in terms of gross returns and bull numbers sold was the Gingin Bull Sale.
The sale saw 83 bulls offered representing four British and European breeds with 80 bulls selling at auction for a 96pc clearance and grossing $686,000 at the season's highest average of $8575 among the state's multi-vendor bull sales.
This sale also ranked as the third biggest for the season across the number of bulls offered.
Compared to last year, vendors offered an additional bull and sold three more bulls at auction, while gross returns dropped by $154,000 and the average dipped $2334.
The WA Supreme Bull Sale was the second largest sale in terms of the number of bulls offered and average.
This year's WA Supreme Bull Sale fixture saw 86 bulls offered representing eight British and European breeds and 53 bulls (62pc clearance) sold under the hammer for the next highest gross of $386,500 and the second highest average of $7292 among the multi-vendor sales.
Compared to last year, vendors offered 17 less bulls and sold 33 fewer bulls at auction, while the gross dropped by $393,500 and the average dipped by $1778.
All sale averages dropped from last year but there were two other sales that averaged $6000 or higher being the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale ($6364) and the WA Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus Bull Sale ($6000).
Experiencing the lightest drop in average compared to last season were the Fitzroy Crossing Bull Sale down by $702, Invitational Bull Sale on AuctionsPlus down $1490 and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale down $1568.
This season only one sale recorded a total clearance - the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale with a complete clearance of 170 bulls.
The second highest clearance for the season was the Gingin Bull Sale with 96pc followed by the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern All Breeds Bull Sale with 79pc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.