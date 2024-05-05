Farm Weekly
Third best season despite challenges

By Jodie Rintoul, Kane Chatfield and Kyah Peeti
May 5 2024 - 2:00pm
The $41,000 top-priced bull for the 2023-24 WA bull selling season was sold by the Introvigne familys Bonnydale Black Simmental stud, Bridgetown, at their on-property Black Simmental and SimAngus yearling bull sale in March. With the new stud record top-priced bull, Bonnydale Revenue U149 (by Bonnydale Revenue R14), purchased in partnership by Webb Black Simmentals, Glenburn, Victoria and St Pauls Genetics Black Simmentals, Henty, New South Wales, with a semen share to Six Creeks Black Simmentals, Mount Gambier, South Australia, were Connor DeCampo (left) and Rob Introvigne, Bonnydale stud, buyer representative Brad Creek, Six Creeks Black Simmentals, Pearce Watling, Elders, Donnybrook/Bridgetown and top price bull sponsor Jarvis Polglaze, Zoetis.
The 2023/24 bull selling season can be best wrapped up in the words of American author Tom Pollack.

