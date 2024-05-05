Premier backs WA sheep producers after crisis meeting

AFTER months of calling for the opportunity to meet and discuss the current plight of the sheep industry, a group of grower and industry representatives met face to face with WA Premier Roger Cook, Agriculture and Food minister Jackie Jarvis and via remote link with Labor Agricultural Region MLC Shelley Payne in what has been described as a very successful endeavor by all participants.
The meeting was facilitated by Ms Payne, who sought to bring together a range of people from throughout her electorate, allowing them the opportunity to discuss their concerns and provide their experiences.
Grower representatives discussed seasonal challenges, processing backlogs, and the uncertainty caused by the federal government's policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.
Emphasis was put on the phase-out policy and the significant impact it has had on industry confidence, investment and the downward pressure it has had on the market since its announcement.
The group representing the sheep industry consisted of; ASHEEP & BEEF grower group chairperson David Vandenberghe, Esperance (via remote link) and executive officer Sarah Brown, Esperance, Wagin shire president, WALGA central country zone state council representative and sheep farmer, Phil Blight and sheep farmer, Andrew Scanlon, Wagin, Darkan deputy shire president and sheep farmer, Karen Harrington, sheep farmer, Jeremy King, Darkan, GenStock owner and WAMMCO board chairperson, Craig Heggaton (on behalf of Michylla Seal) and Elders Darkan agent, Mitch Clarke.
Mr Vandenberghe said they had the opportunity to have a very constructive discussion around how they feel the industry had come to be in the dire position it was currently and to present possible options, in a bid to try to find a way to assist growers and the industry navigate a way through to alleviate some of the pressures they face.
"It was to really make the premier and minister aware of the actual dire situation we are in," Mr Vandenberghe.
"Both as individual farmers and as an industry, we were able to do this in our own terms, to help them really understand the toll it is taking."
He said they needed the government to realise it was not all about the seasonal/drought conditions they were just one facet.
"The dry season is just the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back," he said.
Mr VVandenberghe said the fact that production had exceeded the processing capacit should not have been as big an issue were it not for the lack of confidence .
"The biggest factor in the entire situation is the federal government's intervention and disruption of the live sheep export trade," he said.
"Live export should be and normally would be the saviour in a year like this.
"But the international markets want guaranteed supply and the Federal government has undermined the confidence in what has been a reliable and highly regulated industry."
He said the policy was poorly considered and would leave WA's sheep industry in a less resilient position if it was implemented, and the federal government's position and lack of transparency had already been hugely damaging.
Mr Vandenberghe said Mr Cook was disappointed that Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt had not released the Independent Panel's report on the live sheep export industry.
"The premier and Jackie Jarvis were both very disappointed that the report was handed down six months ago and has not been released," Mr Vandenberghe said.
"They have not seen it and are just as in the dark about it as the rest of us in WA."
Mr Cook confirmed his support of WA sheep producers and the current circumstances being faced across WA.
"We had a productive meeting with industry yesterday, and I was grateful for the opportunity to hear their concerns," Mr Cook said.
"A clear takeaway from the discussions was the need for certainty around the future of the industry as the Federal government moves to implement its live export ban.
"This phase-out will impact thousands of lives and livelihoods, and I urge the Federal government to release their transition plan as a matter of urgency.
"I was clear in yesterday's meeting that my government will always back WA farmers, who we know are struggling with the current drought conditions.
"That's why we've expedited an $8.6 million package of support, and written to the Federal Minister seeking an extension of the moratorium on live export to allow excess stock to be exported.
"The concerns raised in the meeting will be shared with the Dry Season Taskforce so they can continue to guide our support for the industry."
Mr Vandenberghe said it was a beneficial meeting because they were able to be very frank and open, ensuring they conveyed the importance of getting animals out of WA as soon as possible from both an animal welfare point of view and economically.
"We don't have the feed available in a season and also cannot afford to feed animals that are of no commercial value," he said.
Mr Vandenberghe said one of the shorter term solutions to help producers and the WA sheep industry as a whole required the state government's assistance.
"We emphasised the need to move stores and mutton sheep out of the state," he said.
"This is something that is needed now, in the immediate term.
"A freight rebate would be a very fast and effective way to help move these excess sheep across the country, making it worthwhile and effective.
"We look forward to understanding what actions will be taken."
