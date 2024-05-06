Farm Weekly
Extensive seeding trials program underway

May 6 2024 - 2:00pm
Seeding trials are being conducted across WA by CSBP.
Seeding is underway for the 2024 CSBP Fertilisers field research program, with about 45 trials set to take place this year across Western Australia, ranging from Yuna in the north, out to Merredin and down to Condingup.

