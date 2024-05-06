Extensive seeding trials program underway

Seeding is underway for the 2024 CSBP Fertilisers field research program, with about 45 trials set to take place this year across Western Australia, ranging from Yuna in the north, out to Merredin and down to Condingup.
The established field research program forms the basis of CSBP's scientific approach to nutrition.
CSBP's Research and Agronomy team works with growers, grower groups and research organisations to conduct replicated field trials that assist the agricultural sector to better understand WA soils and plant nutrition.
Several long-term trials continue this year, including legume rotation trials assessing nitrogen responses.
One site at Dandaragan, now in its fourth year, has been seeded with blocks of serradella, lupins, and canola.
Another ongoing trial includes investigating crop responses to potassium at Eneabba.
A new multi-year nitrogen management legume rotation trial has also been established at Wellstead and seeded with blocks of barley and vetch.
Nitrogen use efficiency remains a key area of interest, and the analysis of plant responses to nitrogen inhibitors, including Urea Sustain, will continue to be a focus.
Ten trials will include nitrogen inhibitor products on various crop types (wheat, oats, and canola) and pasture, including evaluation of yield, protein and oil response.
This follows on from six trials in 2023, which demonstrated Urea Sustain's increased nitrogen use efficiency and boosted yields by an average of 5.6 per cent compared to urea applied at the same rate.
There will be pasture trials at Harvey and Quindanning to assess phosphorus strategies.
Further plans include sulfur responses in canola at Beverley, several trials assessing the efficiency of compound products and potassium responses, and trace element analysis with manganese strategies at Ravensthorpe.
CSBP Fertilisers general manager, Ryan Lamp, said the field research program was integral to CSBP's strategic objective of delivering "best advice" to WA growers.
"For more than 100 years, CSBP has proudly collaborated with farmers to conduct trials that demonstrate how crops and pastures respond to particular fertilisers in local areas," Mr Lamp said.
"We understand that efficient use of fertiliser is critical to WA agriculture.
"Our trials program enables CSBP to provide the best advice to growers on their nutrition management, helping them optimise nutrient-use efficiency, boost crop yields and increase their profitability.
"In addition, our field trials program ensures our account managers and agronomists are equipped with the information needed to continue providing the best advice to growers on their nutrition management in order for them to apply the 4Rs - applying the right fertiliser, at the right rate, at the right time, and in the right place."
"As the season and our trials program advances, we look forward to sharing our research with growers and industry partners, and we will conduct many field walks that showcase the progress made in our replicated trial plots."
