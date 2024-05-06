Farm Weekly
Event spotlights agrifood and beverage business

May 6 2024 - 3:00pm
International grocery retail expert and consultant Tristan Kitchener is the keynote speaker at DPIRDs Turning the Dial event on May 30.
Leading innovators in food waste transformation, sustainable packaging and business resilience will feature on the program of the agrifood and beverage sector's annual Turning the Dial event to be held later this month.

