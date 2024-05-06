Event spotlights agrifood and beverage business

Leading innovators in food waste transformation, sustainable packaging and business resilience will feature on the program of the agrifood and beverage sector's annual Turning the Dial event to be held later this month.
Hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the gathering attracts food and beverage manufacturers and producers from across the State and beyond.
The program focuses on three key challenges facing the sector, food waste, ESG - environmental, social and governance - and sustainable packaging.
Keynote speaker, international grocery retail expert and consultant Tristan Kitchener, will reveal insights into the changing retail landscape and the increasing imperative to satisfy sustainability credentials.
Supply chain systems and sustainability consultant Larissa Taylor will discuss ESG, climate risk and energy transition.
End Food Waste Australia chief executive officer Dr Steven Lapidge will share the latest information on food waste transformation research and an update on how Australia is tracking towards 2030 food waste targets.
Curtin University Food Science and Technology group associate professor Janet Howieson will share the progress of a major WA food and beverage manufacturing waste transformation project.
World Packaging Organisation sustainability and save food vice president Nerida Kelton will provide a global perspective on tailored solutions to achieve sustainable packaging.
Tetra Pak sustainability director Vikas Ahuja will draw on his experience in the retail sector for his presentation, while Jacqui Kay, formerly from Brownes Dairy, will bring a local perspective to the discussion.
Afternoon sessions will explore what more can be done regarding reducing food waste, balancing 2025 sustainable packaging targets and 2030 food waste targets, ESG, food technology opportunities and responding to the green economy.
The gathering will then reconvene to bring it all together with ABC-TV Gardening Australia's WA presenter and event emcee, Professor Josh Byrne, who is also Dean of Sustainable Futures within the Faculty of Humanities at Curtin University.
An exhibition of service providers of sustainable packaging, food waste and circular economy solutions will also be on site to discuss and share practical options.
DPIRD food industry development manager Deb Pett said Turning the Dial was a wonderful opportunity to gather information, discover innovations, network with experts and peers and gain strategic insights.
"ESG has become an integral part of modern business operations, which is gaining momentum, remains dynamic and constantly evolving," Ms Pett said.
"With food waste costing the Australian economy about $46.6 billion each year, conventions like Turning the Dial are essential to harness expertise and future thinking to address these complex challenges.
"I encourage all those in the agrifood and beverage sector to come along to Turning the Dial and learn more about the latest trends, targets, technology advancements, while networking with innovators and service providers."
Turning the Dial will be held on Thursday, May 30 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.
For more information and to register visit the DPIRD agriculture and food website www.agric.wa.gov.au and search for 'turning the dial'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.