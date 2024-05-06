Farm Weekly
$1.2 million to enhance network resilience in Merredin

May 6 2024 - 5:00pm
Western Power will upgrade aging infrastructure with new lines that are less susceptible to environmental damage. Picture supplied by Western Power.
Western Power will upgrade aging infrastructure with new lines that are less susceptible to environmental damage. Picture supplied by Western Power.

Western Power is investing over $1.2 million in infrastructure upgrades to enhance network resilience throughout Merredin.

