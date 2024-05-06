$1.2 million to enhance network resilience in Merredin

Western Power is investing over $1.2 million in infrastructure upgrades to enhance network resilience throughout Merredin.
The work includes the replacement of around 60 poles and 6.5kms of conductor, upgrading of streetlights and insulators, and other essential maintenance.
Executive manager of asset operations, Zane Christmas said the upgrades would help increase network infrastructure resilience to weather events.
"This work will help reinforce network infrastructure in Merredin, including upgrading aging equipment and improving the capacity of our assets," Mr Christmas said.
"We're replacing sections of overhead wires with covered aerial bundle cable (ABC) where possible, which is more durable, has a longer service life and is less susceptible to environmental impacts."
The work will be concentrated around the Merredin townsite with the bulk of it scheduled to be completed in May and June with minor work to follow in August to October.
"While the work is taking place, there will be heavy vehicles in the area, so traffic management will be in place," Mr Christmas said.
"We are working closely with the Shire to minimise disruption to residents and businesses where possible."
Some planned power outages will be necessary to do the work safely.
Impacted residents and businesses will be notified by Western Power a minimum of three business days but typically up to 10 business days prior.
"We understand the inconvenience of planned outages, but these works will provide long-term improvements to the resilience of the network, with the aim of improving reliability for the community," he said.
"We aim to get the job done safely and efficiently while minimising any impact to residents and businesses."
The package of work is due to be completed in late 2024.
