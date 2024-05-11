The benefits of boarding at Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School

One of the advantages for boarding students at Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School is the easy access to the many activities on offer from the school and in the wider community. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School



Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School is an independent, co-educational, regional day and boarding school, accommodating students from all corners of the state.



The school provides each student with unique opportunities to develop lifelong friendships, learning strategies and a sense of independence that will serve them well in life beyond school.

Alistair and Keryn McIlroy, who graduated from the school in 1997, now live in Scott River and chose to send their children back to their alma mater as they both enjoyed their boarding experience.

"We just had such an awesome high school education at Bunbury Grammar, and we wanted our kids to have the same opportunities," Mrs McIlroy said.

When the school was established in 1972, it was the first Anglican, co-educational day and boarding school in Western Australia and it has developed a reputation for providing country students with a relaxed, familiar country lifestyle.

"It is a beautiful setting for a school, being surrounded by the bush, and it is the size where it feels like a big family community as opposed to just a big high school where students are just a number. Everyone knows each other," Mr McIlroy said.

Mrs McIlroy agreed, saying, "It feels like each staff member knows the students, and that is one thing we love about the school".

Boarders are supported by a dedicated Residential Year Group co-ordinator, who remains with them as they journey through secondary school.



Getting to know the students, developing positive communication and a sense of belonging, is the key to ensuring boarding students thrive intellectually and emotionally.

Julia Overton-Guidi is a current parent, with her elder daughter graduating last year and her youngest now in Year 9.

"I chose Bunbury Grammar as the Head of School really highlighted that they did not just concentrate on education, but also on the welfare of every student. I just felt that was paramount, especially in today's society," Mrs Overton-Guidi said.



"I really like how they are quite cohesive in boarding, and there are many activities organised for the boarders. They just do a variety of things to create a sense of family that is unique to Bunbury Grammar.

"The boarding staff go above and beyond in what is expected of them, and that has really helped reassure myself that Charli is at the right school."

To discover more about the opportunities for your child, contact enrolments today on (08) 9722 6004, or visit bcgs.wa.edu.au/boarding.