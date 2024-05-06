Farm Weekly
Home/News

Forget politics and start listening

By Slade Brockman, Liberal Senator for Wa
May 7 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Labor governments phase-out of live sheep exports by sea will cost thousands of jobs across the supply chain says Liberal Party senator for WA, Slade Brockman.
The Labor governments phase-out of live sheep exports by sea will cost thousands of jobs across the supply chain says Liberal Party senator for WA, Slade Brockman.

CRUELTY? How about looking in the mirror, minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.