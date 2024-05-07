Farm Weekly
Projects set to transform ag practices

May 7 2024 - 3:00pm
The SW WA Hubs transformational projects are investigating a diverse range of topics, including understanding the emissions profile of farm dams. Centre for Water and Spatial Science graduate, Emily Kelly, collecting samples for The University of Western Australias project on monitoring methane emissions from WA farm dams.
Six 18-month transformational agricultural projects have started in Western Australia after grants worth $1 million were awarded by the South West WA Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub (SW WA Hub).

