Positives and challenges in the spotlight

The Northam Town Hall was at full capacity last Wednesday for the second annual Wheatbelt Futures Forum co-ordinated by Wheatbelt Business Network and Northam Chamber of Commerce.
Fast becoming a signature event for the region, more than 170 members of the Wheatbelt community were in attendance for the full day event of presentations on future economic and social developments.
There was also some reflection on recent challenges, in particular, the mass power and communications outage in January.
The day was divided into three sessions with 15 minute presentations and panel discussions in each.
Kitty Prodonovich, chief executive officer of the Regional Chambers of Commerce & Industry of WA was the host and panel moderator throughout the day.
