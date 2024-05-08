Gearing up for community cropping programs

Towns across the Great Southern region are finalising their community cropping seeding programs for another year.
Each year the money raised from the programs goes towards local projects.
Many community cropping groups across the region are expected to happen in the coming weeks.
Tambellup
Tambellup's community crop will go towards a spread of local projects.
Seeding will be done on Monday, May 20, with machinery demonstrations thanks to AGFRI Equipment, Agwest Machinery and McIntosh & Son.
Tambellup Community Cropping Group chairman, Neil Letter, is hoping for rain prior to that date.
"We've limed and tilled the whole block, so it's all ready to go," Mr Letter said.
"Hopefully we're sowing into moisture."
This year, volunteers will sow Zen wheat.
The community cropping group recently purchased 40 hectares of land, which is adjacent to 250ha of privately owned, leased land.
Mr Letter said the volunteers had recently renewed a lease for another five years.
Funds raised will go towards paying off the recently-acquired land, as well as fitting out a community bus for disability access, and an electronic sign for the town.
Tambellup has been organising a community crop since 2013, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the town.
"It reflects well on the town, what we're able to achieve," Mr Letter said.
"We're not a very big town, but everyone gets around each other.
"We want to contribute to every part of the community."
More information: Call Neil Letter on 0447 258 230.
Broomehill
Broomehill volunteers expect to be seeding on Tuesday, May 21, drilling in Maximum barley on leased land between Broomehill and Kojonup.
On the day, the team at Agwest Machinery, Katanning will supply machinery and will be doing a demonstration.
Community Cropping organiser Todd Green said he was looking for donations of fertiliser and chemicals, as well as people to help out with spraying and harvest.
"We're probably looking for about 20 or 30 people throughout the year," Mr Green said.
"More would be good but it's a bit hard.
All funds from this season's crop will go towards opening the doors of a pub which was purchased in 2022 by the Broomehill Village Co-operative.
A fair bit of work is involved in fixing up the interior, including electrical and plumbing work.
"We hope the community can enjoy it sooner rather than later," Mr Green said.
He has invited locals to lend a hand on the day.
More information: Call Todd Green on 0429 799 847.
Ongerup
The Community Cropping Group in Ongerup had planned to seed canola this year if there was an early break to the season, however a lack of rain means it will switch to barley instead.
"At this stage we've had about 18 millimetres of rainfall for the year, and that's sort of determined that we're going down the cereal path, with barley," said Community Cropping Group organiser Alex Baum.
The barley variety going in will be Maximus, chosen for its imidazolinone tolerance.
"It gives us a bit of flexibility on late germination weeds," Mr Baum said.
The group uses 140ha of land leased by the Ongerup Future Fund, which this year will support the Ongerup Hotel.
The group is finalising a sowing date, co-ordinating with local machinery dealerships.
Frankland River
This season, the Frankland River Community Cropping Group will put in 120ha of both Maximus and Planet barley.
Community Cropping organiser, Ben Beech, said the varieties were well suited to the area.
"We're using Maximus for the IMI tolerance," Mr Beech said.
"Planet is a good variety for this area but we'll need to put a few fungicides over the top."
The team at AGFRI Equipment will be demonstrating a Horsch Sprinter seeder, coupled to a John Deere tractor.
Mr Beech said the machinery dealerships were very supportive of the community cropping groups and the days were a great opportunity for locals to get together.
He said plenty of people from the community lend a hand each year.
"It's hugely social," Mr Beech said.
"It's amazing seeing people all come together.
"Everyone's happy to share ideas and resources for the common good."
Funds raised this year will go towards renovating the Frankland District Country Club.
The Frankland River Community Cropping Group is looking for donations of chemicals and fertilisers.
More information: Call Ben Beech on 0400 510 628.
Gnowangerup
Volunteers at Gnowangerup's community crop will give Neo barley a run for the first time this year, as well as putting in regional favourite, Maximus barley.
"Neo should be suited to the area and high yielding," said Community Crop organiser, Tom McInerney.
Agwest Machinery and McIntosh & Son are lined up for the seeding day, which is yet to be confirmed, but is expected to be sometime next week.
The group crops on about 340ha of land owned by the Shire of Gnowangerup and the Department of Education.
All the money raised from this year's crop will go towards local community group GNP360.
More information: Call Tom McInerney on 0429 876 016.
