Flying role is spot on for young pilot

By Mel Williams
May 8 2024 - 8:00pm
Spotter pilot Bronwen Prinsloo loves being in the air. Photos by Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
Finding fires early from the "world's best office" is all in a day's work for spotter pilot Bronwen Prinsloo.

