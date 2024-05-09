Wheatbelt's economic diversity on show

The Gross Regional Product of the Wheatbelt increased from $7.4 billion in 2018 to $8.7bn in 2023.

Over this period, the contribution of the agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining sectors to the total gross revenue output of the region has increased considerably.

Specifically, gross revenue generated from the agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining sectors has increased from $4.01bn in 2018 to $4.3bn in 2023.

Gross revenue generated from the mining sector has tripled, from $1.9bn in 2018 to $4.28bn in 2023.

Gross revenue generated from the manufacturing sector has also increased over time from $825 million in 2017 to $1.06bn in 2023.

Employment in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining sector has remained consistent over this period, with the number of jobs in the sector increasing only very slightly from 8968 in 2018 to 9039 in 2023.

The contribution of mining exploration and support services to total mining gross revenue output in the region has also increased during this period, from $33.1m in 2017 to $180.5m in 2023