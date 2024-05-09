Wheatbelt's economic diversity on show

The 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum in Northam last week highlighted the economic strength of the region.
In the forum's program foreword Minister for Regional Development Don Punch said the Wheatbelt region continues to perform as one of the State's most stable economies, with a diverse and innovative economy, underpinned by agriculture and mining, with a significant small business sector.
He said the region plays an important role in the WA economy, and in national and global food security.
Mr Punch did not attend the forum.
Statistics on the Wheatbelt Region
