Farm Weekly
Home/News

Less exports leads to more sheep in WA

By Brooke Littlewood
May 8 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Less live export vessels being loaded in Western Australia this year has contributed to the oversupply of sheep in WA markets.
Less live export vessels being loaded in Western Australia this year has contributed to the oversupply of sheep in WA markets.

Fewer live export consignments have left Australian ports this season, adding to the oversupply of sheep in WA markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.