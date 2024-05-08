Harness racing secured for another season

Narrogin Racing's season of events for harness racing has remained steady for another year, following cuts to its thoroughbred program at the beginning of April.
Narrogin Racing hosts 18 harness racing events per season and this number was confirmed for 2025 by Racing and Wagering WA (RWWA) in a meeting last week.
The decision to reduce thoroughbred events from six per season to just four, but keep all 18 harness racing events, has left Narrogin Racing manager Cathi Trefort confused.
"I'm not sure what the small cut back in thoroughbreds was going to achieve," she said.
"The money that they're going to save out of the meetings that they've cut back and transferred over out of thoroughbreds is negligible in the scheme of things."
Ms Trefort said she has received ongoing feedback from local trainers and jockeys that Narrogin Racing should continue to fight for a full season of six thoroughbred events.
The six events were cut back to two at the start of April during a meeting with RWWA, which was then reduced to four following backlash from local politicians and industry experts.
"I'm unsure as to what the future is...as to what they're trying to achieve, I suppose," Ms Trefort said.
