Harness racing secured for another season

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 8 2024 - 12:00pm
Narrogin Racing will see a full program of 18 events in 2025, after uncertainty around the season of thoroughbred events. Picture via Narrogin Racing Facebook.
Narrogin Racing will see a full program of 18 events in 2025, after uncertainty around the season of thoroughbred events. Picture via Narrogin Racing Facebook.

Narrogin Racing's season of events for harness racing has remained steady for another year, following cuts to its thoroughbred program at the beginning of April.

