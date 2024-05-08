Govt launches drought response website and hotline

The Cook Government is supporting farmers currently being impacted by the drought conditions with a new Drought Response WA website and 24/7 hotline.
The new website is a one-stop online destination detailing all the financial and mental health support available to farmers doing it tough.
It also includes up-to-date advice for livestock owners, as well as budgeting tools and calculators to assist with economic decision making.
In addition, a regular Weather Matters video with expert analysis of the 10-day forecast and seasonal outlook will feature on the website.
Applications are now open for the $2 million in hardship grants, which are part of the Cook Governments $8.6 million funding package to support Western Australian farmers.
Primary producers facing financial hardship can apply via wa.gov.au/droughtresponse for up to $5,000 per business to help cover the costs of stockfeed, water and transportation.
A further $4 million will be provided in the form of interest-free loans.
Primary producers will be able to apply for up to $25,000 per business to cover the costs of stockfeed, water and transportation.
These loans can also be used to establish feed silos, water tanks and improved irrigationsystems or any other infrastructure that supports drought resilience.
The loan is repayable over five years with no repayments for the first two years.
Loan applications will open in late May via the website.
Later this week, farmers will also be able to phone a 24/7 hotline on 1300 489 832 and speak to a trained operator who will be able to connect callers with grant information and services most relevant to their needs.
"I know farmers across Western Australia are doing it tough and we want to make it as simple as possible for those eligible to access our financial hardship grants and interest free loans," Minister for Agriculture, Jackie Jarvis said.
"The Drought Response WA website and hotline are designed to make this an easy process for our hardworking primary producers.
"I hope the $8.6 million funding package will provide some relief to farmers and I want to assure the community our Government will continue to listen and monitor the drought situation," she said.
