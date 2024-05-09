West runs solo at Wheatbelt forum

The lack of presence by senior WA Government officials drew ire from regional and industry leaders who attended the 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum at Northam last Wednesday.
Agricultural Region MLC Darren West, who is the parliamentary secretary to the Minister for Energy; Environment; Climate Action, was the only Cook government representative who attended.
He was part of a Parliamentary Panel moderated by Regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry of WA chief executive officer Kitty Prodonovich.
Joining Mr West on the panel were Wheatbelt Development Commission principal regional development officer Renee Manning, Small Business Development Corporation executive director strategy, corporate and Statewide services, Jeff Healy, as well as three opposition MPs who hold shadow cabinet roles - Central Wheatbelt MLA Mia Davies, Agricultural Region MLC Steve Martin and Federal MP for Durack, Melissa Price,
When giving a 'Wheatbelt Ministerial Update', Mr West said he was there to represent "several ministerial offices".
The local MP described the Wheatbelt as "the best of the nine regions".
"The future has never been brighter in the Wheatbelt, with so many industries," Mr West said.
"And there has never been a better time to be in ag, (it's the) first time we are seeing growth, there is lots to be optimistic about."
Mr West referenced the recently-announced $100 increase to the Regional Pensioner Travel Card to $675, round seven of the Regional Economic Development (RED) grants and said his government was on the cusp of delivering "an eighth budget surplus".
He encouraged all delegates to take advantage of all State funding opportunities.
"We as a government work for you, want to help your community prosper," Mr West said.
In total, 46 questions were submitted to the panel to discuss, via a digital platform.
Ms Prodonovich said the important forum was focused on what is on the horizon for the Wheatbelt in the next 12 months and beyond.
She spoke of investment prospects and pondered how to attract them to the region.
"This event is a platform to continue important connections and conversations on economic and community opportunities," Ms Prodonovich said.
She immediately asked Mr West why no State ministers made the effort to travel to Northam - and why none of them took the time to travel to the region during lengthy power outages in January.
"There are three opposition ministers here, is this indicative of the importance Labor places on the Wheatbelt?" Ms Prodonovich said.
"And in January with the power outages, not a single minister has set foot in the Wheatbelt since and we know they went to Kalgoorlie.
"This is a really serious question from the businesses in the room now - we just worry about the priority the Labor government is placing on the Wheatbelt."
Despite the criticism, Mr West said his party did care for the regions.
"I will say it again, our political party was formed in Coolgardie in 1899, we've got 20 out of 34 regional members of WA Labor members in the current parliament, so of course the Wheatbelt is important to us," Mr West said.
"But particularly this event, this week is the week before the budget, it's always going to be difficult to get a minister out anywhere in the week before the budget.
"They all did the same thing, they rang and asked me to go on their behalf."
Mr West said as parliamentary secretary to the Energy Minister, he was engaged with the region during, and following the January power outages and reinforced the message that the Wheatbelt was considered an important region by his party.
"I do take your point about the power and we certainly had a little bit to say about that," he said.
"I am the minister's parliament secretary for energy, so was able to meet with a lot of groups in the community, and dealt with a lot of constituents during that time, so maybe I thought that was covered off.
"We regularly get ministers to the Wheatbelt, we really do appreciate the output of the Wheatbelt, we value the Wheatbelt and I'll do a bit more to get perhaps a few more ministers out."
Ms Prodonovich reinforced the sentiment from the delegation that the absence of the current government was noticeable and that the forum was a missed opportunity with such an engaged audience.
"Events such as this, which is a sell out of over 150 people, I always think is like a total free kick for a minister to come to - you've got all the leaders of the Wheatbelt region here," she said.
Ms Prodonovich pressured Mr West to pass on the message that having ministerial representation at crucial events in the Wheatbelt was really important.
"They (ministers) are going to Margaret River, they love those trips, but we need to see the ministers face to face here," she said.
Mr West pledged that his party would work together with organisers for the next forum.
"And we'll have a minister here, I'll even try and get the Premier as well," he said.
Ms Prodonovich and the delegation all responded loudly.
"We all heard that, didn't we? '' Ms Prodonovich said.
Wheatbelt Business Network chief executive officer Rik Soderlund confirmed an invitation was sent to the Premier Roger Cook and Cabinet members, as well as local MPs.
"I can confirm that countless ministers and the Premier were invited to the forum," Mr Soderlund said.
Forum highlights Wheatbelt Challenges, see story, page 6, Section 2 of today's Farm Weekly.
