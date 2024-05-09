Farm Weekly
Home/News

West runs solo at Wheatbelt forum

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated May 10 2024 - 9:55am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agricultural Region MLA Darren West was the sole representative from the State government at the 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum. Photo by Rebecca Parkhouse Photography.
Agricultural Region MLA Darren West was the sole representative from the State government at the 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum. Photo by Rebecca Parkhouse Photography.

The lack of presence by senior WA Government officials drew ire from regional and industry leaders who attended the 2024 Wheatbelt Futures Forum at Northam last Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Farm Weekly journo, researching ag related stories relevant to our readership, with a strong focus on grains. Proud West Aussie, sad West Coast supporter!

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.