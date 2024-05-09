Farm Weekly
More rain forecast for South West

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated May 9 2024 - 11:58am, first published 11:20am
Picture from files.

Friday

More rainfall is due for the South West region from tomorrow, with rainfall totals of between 10-15 millimetres and a chance of a thunderstorm is forecast for towns in a small area between Perth and Pemberton.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

