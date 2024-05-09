More rain forecast for South West

More rainfall is due for the South West region from tomorrow, with rainfall totals of between 10-15 millimetres and a chance of a thunderstorm is forecast for towns in a small area between Perth and Pemberton.
Less than 5mm of rainfall may be recorded in a wide area between Geraldton and Albany.
The Southeast Coastal region is unlikely to see any rainfall, with Friday expected to be partly cloudy and temperatures into the low to mid 20 degrees.
The Wheatbelt also has a high chance of showers in the southwest parts of the region, including a chance of a thunderstorm, and strong north easterly winds reaching between 25-40 kilometres per hour.
For the Mid West region, a medium chance of thunderstorms, and day time temperatures in the high 20 degrees.
For the South West and Great Southern regions, it will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers and fog.
By the weekend, the wind speed should have decreased in the Wheatbelt.
It will be mostly sunny in the Mid West, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees.
It will be sunny and warm in the Southeast Coastal region.
On Sunday the chance of showers in the South West, and Great Southern region increases to medium, in an area between Perth and Bremer Bay.
In the Wheatbelt there is a slight chance of shower in the southwest of the region and a near zero chance elsewhere.
There is a slight chance of showers along the coast in the Mid West and near zero elsewhere.
It will be partly cloudy for the Southeast Coastal region, but no showers in sight.
