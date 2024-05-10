New app to identify feed opportunities

A new online tool has been launched to connect farmers selling livestock feed with those who are looking for it - right in the palm of their hand.
The Livestock Feed was developed from discussions between South West Natural Resource Management (NRM) and Western Beef Association, after an emergency drought meeting in Yornup last month.
It aims to serve as a one-stop-online shop for farmers navigating the current dry season challenges.
South West NRM Sustainable agriculture manager Peter Clifton said the website would facilitate connection with others and offer practical measures for addressing feed shortages across WA.
Mr Clifton said this was done through the Find Feed Map, which looks to connect those selling feed with those looking for it.
"The Find Feed Map helps to find out how much feed is onhand and how critical the situation is," Mr Clifton said.
"It is also a marketplace where producers can exchange feed.
"The forum also provides producers with the opportunity to ask questions and get answers, which we can moderate the responses of.
"There are also links to resources for both managing the current situation and preparing for future droughts."
Anyone with feed available can drop a pin on the Find Feed Map so those nearby experiencing a shortage can potentially access it.
They can also share tips by commenting on the Farmers Forum, stay updated on the latest dry season news or browse a library of resources on surviving the dry.
Mr Clifton said it was also a platform where producers could voice their opinion on how droughts can be better managed and prepared for into the future.
The Livestock Feed is a grassroots and joint project by South West NRM and Western Beef to the current dry season challenges, with support and input provided by the Dry Season Taskforce.
It is a free tool for farmers, however registration is required via email address before contributing to what aims to be a "healthy and high quality fodder" for discussion.
More information: Go to https://voice.southwestnrm.org.au/livestockfeed
