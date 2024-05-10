Farm Weekly
1200 cattle for store sale in the South West

By Jodie Rintoul
May 10 2024 - 12:00pm
One of the largest vendors in the beef pens will be P Giadresco, Stratham, with 60 owner-bred Angus steers.
The Elders South West team will offer 1200 cattle in its Boyanup store cattle sale on Wednesday, May 15.

