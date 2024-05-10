1200 cattle for store sale in the South West

The Elders South West team will offer 1200 cattle in its Boyanup store cattle sale on Wednesday, May 15.
There will be a good mix of beef and dairy cattle, meaning there will be something for everyone, whether you are grass fattener or a feedlotter.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said there would be a good selection of beef and dairy store cattle offered which had been held over the autumn period, especially for this sale.
"With widespread rains across the South West, now is a good time for graziers to secure store cattle and take advantage of the soon to be pastures," Mr Carroll said.
The beef cattle will lead the sale and in this section there will be steers and heifers ranging in age from eight to 18 months.
One of the biggest vendors in the beef pens will be P Giadresco, Stratham, with 60 owner-bred Angus steers.
The 12 to 14-month-old steers are based on Monterey, Blackrock and Mordallup Angus bloodlines and Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said they were in good forward store condition and would weigh from 380-420kg.
"They are an ideal fattening proposition for either grain or grass," Mr Williams said.
Also offering numbers in the beef pens will be MC Telini, Ferguson, with 45 owner-bred Angus and Murray Grey steers aged 10-12 months with a weight range of 28-320kg.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said the majority of the steers in the offering would be Murray Greys sires by Southend bulls.
"They are lightweight stores which are only in the sale due to seasonal conditions, the plan was to keep them and grow them out," Mr Roberts said.
Brunswick-based producers G & CR Musitano will also be among the larger vendors with 40 owner-bred Angus calves (10 steers and 30 heifers).
The 10-12mo calves are based on Blackrock and Little Meadows Angus breeding.
Elders, Harvey/Brunswick agent Craig Martin said the steers would weigh from 260-280kg and the heifers 260-300kg.
Also coming in from Mr Martin's area in the beef pens will be 20 owner-bred Angus calves (10 steers and 10 heifers) from JP & LJ Andony, Harvey.
Mr Martin said the 10-12mo calves were in good forward condition and are ready to finish on grain or grass.
The line will weigh from 360-380kg.
Capital Grazing, Busselton, will contribute significant numbers to the beef pens when it trucks in 28 owner-bred Angus calves (eight steers and 20 heifers).
The 10-12mo steers and heifers have been bred from Gandy Angus bloodlines.
The steers will weigh from 300-320kg, while the heifers will have a weight range of 260-340kg.
Elders, Nannup/Busselton agent Terry Tarbotton said the tops of the heifer offering would be suitable weights for replacement breeders.
Another line of black cattle to look out for is 20 Angus cross calves (10 steers and 10 heifers) from HW Marsiske, Pinjarra.
The 12-14mo calves are by Gandy Angus bulls and out of Angus and Angus cross cows.
The line will weigh from 260-380kg and would be ideal to finish on grain or grass.
In the first-cross and Friesian steer run, vendors will present steers between 4-22 months old.
In the first-cross pens Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, will present 30 owner-bred, 8-10mo, Angus-Friesian steers.
When it comes to the Friesian steer pens at the older end of the age range, LR Collett, Pemberton, will offer 30 steers aged 20-22 months old.
Elders, Busselton agent Jacques Martinson said the steers were purchased in at 12 months old and grown out.
"They have been well looked after and are in good condition for this time of the year," Mr Martinson said.
"They will be in the 420-460kg weight range."
The majority of the Friesian steers will be poddies in the 4-8mo age range.
The largest vendor in these pens will be Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, which will present its monthly draft of owner-bred poddies.
The 4-6mo steers were bred and raised in the Negus family's dairy operation and have had all the health treatments.
Another larger line in these pens will be 30 Friesian steers aged 6-8 months from specialist calf raiser CA Panetta, Harvey, which purchased them in as young calves
Mr Martinson said the steers from the Panetta family were good young calves.
"They have had all the health treatments including Marksmin, 7in1 and a drench," he said.
A small offering of breeders and bulls will round out the sale.
The largest vendor of breeders will be Willowbank, Benger, which will offer 12 Angus third to fifth calvers with 1-2mo Angus and Speckle Park calves at foot.
Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said they were good roomy cows and being not rejoined, were ready to go to a bull of choice of the purchaser.
Also in these pens MJ West, Busselton, will offer five Angus second and third calvers which have 3mo calves at foot.
These cows have been running back with an Angus bull since February 25.
