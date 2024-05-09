Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Beef steers and heifers dominate Boyanup yarding

By Rob Francis
May 10 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robyn and Ray Robertson, Forrest Beach, were at the sale hoping to buy some cattle. They went home with a couple of pens of lightweight beef steers, costing up to $638.
Robyn and Ray Robertson, Forrest Beach, were at the sale hoping to buy some cattle. They went home with a couple of pens of lightweight beef steers, costing up to $638.

Nutrien Livestock penned just under 1300 cattle at its May store sale at Boyanup last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.