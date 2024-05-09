Beef steers and heifers dominate Boyanup yarding

Nutrien Livestock penned just under 1300 cattle at its May store sale at Boyanup last week.
The yarding was dominated by beef steers and heifers, with heifers outnumbering their brothers by a good number.
The sale was one of two dimensions, with the top beef cattle in excellent condition, however there was also a large tail-off in weights, particularly in the heifer section.
One pen containing a couple of outstanding heavy Friesian steers, led that section, with the balance being in very store and plain condition resulting in values following a trend down quickly.
Sale summary
The usual buyers were present, but a few failed to fire to their normal degree of support, due to client's lack of fodder reserves.
Beef steers started with several pens of excellent steers that topped at $1569, with lighter types making to 318c/kg, in comparison to last month's to Nutrien April store sale at Boyanup where beef steers topped at $1254 and 298c/kg.
Beef heifers were offered in the largest number reaching $1227 and 268c/kg, up from $1130 and 236c/kg in the April sale.
Beef cross steers were generally of much lighter and lower quality than last sale, but the one pen of heavier types made $1372 and 250c/kg to be back $30, but up 12c/kg at the top end.
The Friesian steers wore the biggest drop in support, but they also showed the bigger drop in weight and condition to sell to an isolated top of $1145 and 166c/kg, however there were a number of pens failing to get a bid at 100c/kg, but they later sold for that figure.
The Friesian poddie cattle were generally in better condition than their older brothers and sold to $395 and 144c/kg.
Just two lots of cows and calves were penned and both made $900 selling to the same buyer.
The sale started with three pens of heavy Angus steers from Yarri Trading, Bridgetown, with the first pen of seven weighing 581kg topping at $1569 when a buyer on AuctionsPlus bid to 270c/kg for them.
AuctionsPlus then took the other two pens for $1549 and $1522, paying 276 and 274c/kg respectively.
A line of 14 weighing 501kg from Castro Farms, Harvey, sold for $1404 at 280c/kg followed by five from Rate Home Family Trust that made $1449 and 270c/kg, going to AuctionsPlus, the sale's major buyer for a Western Australian client.
Graeme Brown bought for three different clients, starting with four Angus from Castro Farms weighing 471kg, costing $1206 at 256c/kg for Princess Royal, South Australia.
Harvey Beef bought several lines, with nine from Castro Farms weighing 434kg making $1312 at 302c/kg.
It later added eight from Black Market Angus at $1289 and 308c/kg.
Welldon Beef, Williams, was among the stronger feedlot buyers, loading numerous pens, including one of the equal top cents per kilogram priced steers at 318c/kg, paid for 10 Angus averaging 342kg from Aird & Company, Boyup Brook, costing $1089.
Also at 318c/kg Welldon Beef, picked up seven 355kg steers from D & J Morris, Boyanup, with these returning $1131.
Mr Brown paid $1135 for 11 steers weighing 378kg from RJ & FJ Nancarrow, Pinjarra, after bidding to 300c/kg for Princess Royal.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper, was the dominant Nutrien agent buying in the sale - among his purchases for clients were 10 steers from Cosy Creek Farms, Manjimup, costing $1138 at 306c/kg.
The last steer from E & C Russell, put a final spike to the beef steers when Mr Cooper paid $1201 for the 390kg steer when paying 308c/kg.
The first pen of beef heifers topped the section when the six weighing 495kg from BJ & RJ Feutrill, Vasse, cost Nutrien Livestock, Midlands representative Leno Vigolo $1227 and 248c/kg.
Several lines of heifers only for sale due to the season, saw the best of the Treeton Lakes Angus top at the top heifer cents per kilogram price of 268c/kg when making $1057, bought by Cole Family Trust.
CW Borlini bid to 260c/kg for 10, while Mr Cooper paid 268c/kg for nine of the Treeton Lakes females.
Mr Cooper later paid $921 at 244c/kg for seven weighing 377kg from Black Market Angus paying 230c/kg.
One of the larger drafts of heifers was from AR & GR Fawcett with eight pens of Angus heifers that sold to a top of $958 and 258c/kg, bought by AuctionsPlus.
While prices were generally strong, there was still the occasional bargain with some single light store condition cattle selling as low as 20c/kg.
The first three pens of beef cross steers from CG & AM Wills & Son, Busselton, topped at $1372 when Rodney Galati bid to 242c/kg for the 567kg steers.
The other two pens went to Mr Vigolo for $1321 and $1221 at 220c/kg.
Two steers weighing 450kg sold by A Figliomeno, also went to Mr Galati for the top cents per kilogram price in the section of 250c/kg and $1330.
After that the quality dropped quickly with the balance of steers showing the affects of the adverse season.
One exception midway through was the pens of Montbeliarde steers from IR Sorgiovanni, Harvey with Mr Vigolo taking both pens at $983 and $888 for 192c/kg.
It was a similar result for the Friesian steers with the first two animals of outstanding weight and quality.
The first weighing 830kg topped the section at $1145 and 138c/kg, with the next weighing 625kg making $1037 and the top cents per kilogram price for Friesian steers of 166c/kg, with both sold account E & SJ Bett & Son and bought by Greg Jones and Mr Galati respectively.
After those it was a struggle to coax a bid of 100c/kg from buyers, or the "Balaclava Gang" as the auctioneer quipped.
Dairy poddies fared little better but topped at $395 and 144c/kg for calves from AC & CA Jenkins, Denmark, for two pens bought by Brett Chatley, Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup.
The first of the cows and calves, nine Murray Grey offered by G Waters sold for $900 as did the single Angus unit from NR Wren with both pens bought by Mr Brown for the Tawney Property Trust.
What the agent said
Nutrien Livestock Boyanup/Capel agent and auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the sale featured just less than 1300 cattle and it was a more positive sale especially for the beef offering.
"There was a good run of quality heavyweight beef steers offered and those more than 450kg sold to a 30c/kg dearer trend on last month's sale," Mr Waddingham said.
"There was improved quality in the mediumweight steer offering compared to last month and they increased by 15-20c/kg, while lightweight beef steers sold to greater inquiry to sell 5-10c/kg dearer.
"Beef heifers significantly improved on last month's sale.
"Heifers weighing more than 400kg were up by 20-40c/kg, mediumweights were 20-30c/kg better and lightweight heifers like their lightweight brothers also met with more enquiry to be 30-50c/kg dearer.
"Friesian steers met with very limited competition and were hard to sell, while heavy first-cross steers more than 400kg were 10c/kg dearer."
