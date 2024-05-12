Farm Weekly
Modified seed planter is a one-off

By Rhys Tarling
May 13 2024 - 8:00am
Fred Hopkins owner Gary Johnson with a modified Transplanter Wolf Pro.
ON the Fred Hopkins workshop floor at Welshpool last week, mechanics were busy modifying an Italian manufactured Checchi & Magli Wolf Pro transplanter for Environmental Industries general manager Brendon Winterbourne, who requested modifications for a eucalyptus transplanting job he has lined up in June.

