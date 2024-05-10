Brooke selected for international award

Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood is the only Australian representative to be selected for the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ)/Alltech Young Leaders award.
She will join nine other international delegates at the IFAJ Global Congress in Interlaken, Switzerland, in August.
IFAJ Secretary-General Addy Rossi said the Young Leader award included participation in a three-day professional development workshop immediately prior to the IFAJ Congress.
The program, which has been sponsored since 2006 by Alltech, a global animal nutrition and crop science company, emphasises reporting skills and leadership training.
"Alltech is proud to partner with IFAJ to support the Young Leaders program, as we all share a commitment to supporting journalists who give voice to farmers and producers and ensure that agriculture stories continue to be told around the world," says Jenn Norrie, North American and European communications manager at Alltech.
Mr Rossi said the Young Leaders program has helped agricultural journalism guilds and IFAJ grow for nearly two decades.
"The IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders program is more than just an award to recognise rising young stars in our industry - it provides training, networks and contagious energy to tomorrow's guild and federation leaders," he said.
"Many of the officers and active volunteers in national guilds and IFAJ's governing bodies have been Young Leaders.
With its generous sponsorship and deep commitment to the future of agricultural journalism, Alltech has helped train a generation of world leaders.
"Words cannot describe how grateful I am, not only for this opportunity and for being recognised for doing something I love, but also for the ongoing support of Farm Weekly and its readers," Ms Littlewood said.
"Keeping rural, regional and remote communities informed, providing a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard and having the opportunity to share their stories with a wider audience is the greatest honour.
"A massive thankyou to everyone who has trusted in me to share their story and also to our readers - you are all the reason I enjoy what I do."
