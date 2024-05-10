Farm Weekly
Brooke selected for international award

May 10 2024 - 8:00pm
Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood will travel to Switzerland in August for the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ)/Alltech Young Leaders award.
Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood will travel to Switzerland in August for the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ)/Alltech Young Leaders award.

Farm Weekly journalist Brooke Littlewood is the only Australian representative to be selected for the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ)/Alltech Young Leaders award.

