O'Callaghan to leave Wheatbelt NRM role

Wheatbelt Natural Resources Management (NRM) is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer, following the news Dr Karl O'Callaghan is stepping down and transitioning to retirement.
Wheatbelt NRM chairman Chris Marris said Dr O'Callaghan, who has been in the role since 2020, was happy to remain in the position until a replacement was found.
"We will take the time to get the appointment of a new chief executive correct," Mr Marris said.
"We are starting the process now and are looking for the right candidate for the long term, we will appoint an interim candidate if necessary."
Mr Marris said he appreciated all Dr O'Callaghan had contributed to the organisation and said he had learned much from his leadership.
"Karl was able to build strong relationships and explore new opportunities in areas we hadn't in the past," he said.
"Internally it was a real focus of his to take the time to appoint the right people to the right roles in our organisation and we have all benefited from that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.