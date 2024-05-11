Farm Weekly
O'Callaghan to leave Wheatbelt NRM role

May 12 2024 - 9:00am
Wheatbelt NRMs Dr Karl OCallaghan has stepped down as chief executive officer.
Wheatbelt Natural Resources Management (NRM) is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer, following the news Dr Karl O'Callaghan is stepping down and transitioning to retirement.

