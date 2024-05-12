Full house highlights forum's strength

The sell-out 2024 CBH Wheatbelt Futures Forum in Northam last week was declared a "huge success" by Wheatbelt Business Network chief executive officer Rik Soderlund.
"The event highlighted the strong interest and commitment within our community towards shaping a thriving future for the Wheatbelt," Mr Soderlund said.
"The forum showcased a diverse breadth of speakers, each bringing unique insights pertinent to the future of the Wheatbelt with comprehensive topics ranging from economic development, digital advancements, sustainable agricultural practices, tourism and workforce planning.
"The diversity of perspectives provided during our political panel provided attendees with a holistic view of the opportunities and challenges ahead."
Mr Soderlund said his team at Wheatbelt Business Network, together with the Northam Chamber of Commerce, who co-organised the event, was delighted to have brought together key stakeholders of the Wheatbelt into one room.
"Seeing the delegation engage in robust dialogues about our region's economic dynamics and development potential was a real highlight," he said.
"Discussions and feedback provided by the audience are set to influence regional strategies for the Wheatbelt and we have already seen significant connections being made and improved collaboration between key stakeholders.
"We are extremely grateful to our wonderful sponsors for their vital support.
"Without this support, we would not be able to bring an event of this calibre to the region."
This was the second forum held in the Wheatbelt, the first was last year in 2023.
