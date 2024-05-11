Farm Weekly
Side tipper makes $50,000 at Harvey sale

By Rhys Tarling
May 11 2024 - 10:00am
Ben Newland, Uduc, offered this New Holland TS110 tractor in the Harvey clearing sale, which sold for $46,000.
LAST Friday, Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneers Chris Waddingham and Austin Gerhardy led prospective buyers and interested parties across 231 lots at a Harvey clearing sale on Logue Road, on a refreshingly cool and overcast afternoon.

