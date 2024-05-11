Side tipper makes $50,000 at Harvey sale

LAST Friday, Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneers Chris Waddingham and Austin Gerhardy led prospective buyers and interested parties across 231 lots at a Harvey clearing sale on Logue Road, on a refreshingly cool and overcast afternoon.
The sale was a satisfying result for vendors Kea Construction owner Keith Adams and outside vendor B & H Newland owner Ben Newland.
The item that generated the highest yield was the side tipper which was knocked down at $50,000 to an undisclosed buyer.
A handful of vehicles aside, sundries and various construction parts made up a considerable portion of the clearing sale.
Mr Newland provided a few other machinery items for sale, including a New Holland 69 Super Hayliner Square Baler, which went for $550.
"I don't know Keith, this was organised through (Nutrien Ag Solutions agent) Richard Pollock," Mr Newland said prior to the auction.
"I would've had my own clearing sale, but there was just not enough stuff."
Mr Newland contributed the second top-priced item of the day, a New Holland TS110 tractor with 4000 hours, including a front-end loader and forks, which sold to an undisclosed buyer for $46,000.
"I bought that tractor around 20 years ago for about $510,000," Mr Newland said.
Narrogin farmer Murray Potts, who has been farming for 60 years and had just recovered from major heart surgery, was in high spirits and said he was after the JCB 537 Agri Super Telescopic Handler.
"We've got one at home but we need another one - we're thinking if we can get it cheap, we'll rebuild it at our new workshop -we'll see what happens" Mr Potts said prior to bidding.
While he was unable to secure the third top-priced item, it went at $36,000 to an undisclosed buyer, he snapped up a flat top trailer for $5000.
Another big ticket item, a Western Star prime mover truck with a rebuilt Cummins engine, sold for $20,000, with Mr Pollock the successful bidder.
Bryce McIntosh, a representative from J&P Group in Picton, said he regularly attended nearby clearing sales because he was in the sales and scrap metal business.
"Sometimes at these sales we'll buy 30 to 35 items," Mr McIntosh said.
"But we don't just scrap stuff - anything that's any good, we'll keep."
Mr McIntosh was the successful bidder of a car trailer at $5000.
A big surprise was the vintage caravan on lot 214, which sold to a low price of $20.
Further along, a Connor Shea Napier seeder was initially met with muted responses when Mr Gerhardy was calling out bids.
The price was eventually driven up, before going to an undisclosed buyer for $8500.
The 3PL three metre Offset Discs, which were on the final lot, generated significant interest, with various bidders pushing the price to $10,000, to an undisclosed buyer.
