McIntosh & Son Esperance continues to grow

WHILE McIntosh & Son has been settled in Esperance for more than seven years, the past 18 months have marked a significant chapter in the branch's history.
It has expanded into a new premises and with bigger teams, has set the stage for unparalleled growth.
The team at McIntosh & Son said as Esperance was the biggest New Holland prime market area (PMA) in the world, it was important to grow to a level where the region can be supported with confidence.
Service department Brad Williams, service manager at Esperance, has seen his team expand from five to more than 40.
"We gained an extra five sets of hands when we took on Staines, but quickly realised that if we brought certain trades inhouse, not only would it help maintain competitive prices and lead times, but it would also ensure consistency of work," Mr Williams said.
This strategy has meant that on top of the now 15 qualified technicians, there are also two auto electricians, two precision farming specialists, a boiler maker and a fitter and turner at the branch.
"We also focus on the next generation of techs, with 18 apprentices in the team - all being trained through our McIntosh Training Academy," he said.
McIntosh Training Academy is a Registered Training Organisation backed by McIntosh & Son, providing nationally-accredited apprenticeships specifically for machinery dealerships, and Mr Williams believes the students are steps ahead of their peers.
"The apprentices coming from the academy are at a product specialist level - they learn on machines they work on," he said.
"The apprentices already have the exposure and experience to be valuable in the field following the conclusion of the apprenticeship program."
Mr Williams said management, both at a group level and within the branch, has led to his technicians being able to focus on what they do best.
"Liam Graham, who heads the assembly workshop, joined as the first Esperance employee, while service foreman Sian Chesson has been instrumental from the start, keeping the team well co-ordinated," he said.
"Devon (Gilmour) and the McIntosh & Son management team offer great support and back up, but still allow us to be trusted with making the day-to-day decisions."
Parts department Tarryn Peirce, parts manager, has been in her role for more than 15 years, moving to McIntosh & Son when Staines was acquired.
With the addition of four interpreters and a storeperson, Ms Peirce, has streamlined operations, ensuring a well-stocked inventory across the main shed and an additional location across the road.
Reflecting on the growth of the parts department, which has more than tripled in size, she said the transition to McIntosh & Son was seamless and found a wealth of support in the team.
"It's great having a direct manager that really understand the parts side of the business, it means you can bounce ideas and share new concepts," Ms Peirce said.
The parts department has broadened its offerings to include Peerless pressure washers, Bar Group pumps, Stedi lights, and various other popular consumable brands.
Sales department Sales manager Dan Tracey said the level of energy, passion and knowledge in the sales department was a sign of growth to come.
Jace Bratten, with precision farming and sales experience, handles the Cascade region, while Chris Cromar, transitioning from the Precision Farming service department, takes charge of Lake King.
Matt Shanhun, a former service technician, brings a wealth of technical knowledge to his role in sales, covering the eastern region.
The sales team has doubled in size over the past 18 months, with a focus on energy and excitement.
"It's a dynamic team backed by a strong skill set, so I know our customer base can be confident with the support they will receive," Mr Tracey said.
"The growth of McIntosh & Son, Esperance, over the past 18 months is a testament to the team's commitment, and we're excited to see it continue."
