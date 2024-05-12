WA leads farmland price charge

Enter the industry: Operational scale is one of the biggest challenges. As farming land becomes more expensive year-on-year, the relative quantity of units necessary to pay for it, as well as for interest rates and machinery, gets bigger. This is exacerbated by a tight labour market.

Expand and/or consolidate: The macroeconomic outlook and sustainable margins are likely to be the needle movers. These elements have a straightforward correlation with repayment capacity. Higher land values can back further investments, or, in the case of future financial stress, support borrowing capacity.

End operations: Being a farmer is quite often a lifestyle choice, but it is also an economic choice. If succession and/or ending operations is in sight, farmland shows good value relative to other industries or investment options. The question, then, is what farmers should do the day after ending operations to remain above inflation and protect capital.