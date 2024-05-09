Regional ports to be upgraded by WA Government

$373 million has been set aside by the WA Government in this afternoon's State Budget for port infrastructure including at regional locations.
This includes $16m for the recladding of bulk export sheds at Geraldton and Bunbury and $17m for essential roadworks at Utah Point in Port Hedland.
The government will also spend $117m for major rebuilding and upgrades of berths and mooring equipment at Fremantle, Kwinana and Esperance, as well as $101m for a major new cargo wharf project at the Port of Dampier.
The cash splash includes $84m for capital works programs across all ports, while historic port buildings in Albany will benefit from $8m in funding.
Another $4m has been allocated for the planning of proposed new facilities in Esperance and Albany.
WA exported $263.5 billion of goods in the year to December 2023, and most of those goods passed through the State's ports.
The State's ports were also crucial in receiving the bulk of the $48.8 billion of goods imported in the same 12-month period.
"As a geographically isolated State, Western Australia's entire economy depends on efficient port infrastructure and associated land transport connections to support critical import and export supply chains, said Ports Minister David Michael.
"All of these projects are investments in WA's economic infrastructure, to cater for existing trades as well as new and emerging ones.
