Regional ports to be upgraded by WA Government

Updated May 9 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 4:59pm
The 2024-25 State Budget, handed down this afternoon, will see upgrades to regional port infrastructure, including at the Esperance Port.
$373 million has been set aside by the WA Government in this afternoon's State Budget for port infrastructure including at regional locations.

