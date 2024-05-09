$4b set aside for Royalties for Regions programs

More than $4 billion in Royalties for Regions funding has been announced by the WA Government today as part of its 2024-25 State Budget deliberations.
This is on top of the $762 million spend to deliver cost of living pressures, including a $400 electricity credit for every WA household and eligible small businesses.
Included in the budget is a $103.5m WA Student Assistance Payment initiative, including a $25.8m regional allocation, to provide $150 or $250 for every WA school student, easing the pressure of school expenses; and $20.3m to increase the value of the Regional Pensioner Travel Card by $100 to $675, reducing transport costs for eligible pensioners in the regions.
The government will also spend $400m for social and affordable housing projects that will also benefit the regionals, and $60m for a Regional Community Housing Grants Program, to support community housing providers to deliver new dwellings or refurbish existing dwellings; and
$43.8 million in additional investment was announced for Government Regional Officer Housing, to fund new builds and land acquisitions.
More than $2.6 billion per annum in regional healthcare investment was announced including:
Mr Cook said the government was focused on diversifying regional economies and creating quality local jobs. This includes investments of:
Country roads and regional transport infrastructure will be upgraded, with a $6.4b investment. Key regional transport initiatives include:
The 2024-25 State Budget will help make regional communities safer, including:
