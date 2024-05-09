Farm Weekly
$4b set aside for Royalties for Regions programs

May 9 2024 - 5:30pm
"There's also major funding for programs which enhance regional centres, ensuring they remain great places to live, work and raise a family for generations to come," said WA Premier Roger Cook after the 2024-25 State Budget was handed down today.
More than $4 billion in Royalties for Regions funding has been announced by the WA Government today as part of its 2024-25 State Budget deliberations.

