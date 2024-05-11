Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA streaks ahead on farmland price growth

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
May 11 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's farmland values have recorded their 10th consecutive year of growth, with Western Australia leading the way with an exceptional increase in values in 2023. Source: Rural Bank
Australia's farmland values have recorded their 10th consecutive year of growth, with Western Australia leading the way with an exceptional increase in values in 2023. Source: Rural Bank

Australia's farmland sales values will plateau this year, according to a new Rural Bank report, which shows a considerably slower pace of price growth across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.