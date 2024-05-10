Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Dry start sees hectare totals cut back

May 10 2024 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Without rain in the next two weeks, GIWA estimates the seeding area could be cut back by several hundred thousand hectares this season.
Without rain in the next two weeks, GIWA estimates the seeding area could be cut back by several hundred thousand hectares this season.

Rain from storms last week and around Anzac Day have helped germinate some dry-sown crops in southern parts of the State.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.