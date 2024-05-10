Farm Weekly
Strong Australian dollar contributes to price drop

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:17pm
It was another week of mixed results for the Fremantle wool market with initial deflated pricing clawing back some ground by the close of sales, while the Eastern sales saw values fall without a reprieve.

