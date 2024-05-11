End date set and live exporters are not happy

It is a case of déjà vu for Western Australian farmers, industry leaders and live export supply chain members as they are once again the last to be informed of the future of their industry.
This follows the announcement this morning by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt in Perth that the nation's $77 million live sheep by sea export trade will be shut down from May 1, 2028.
He unveiled a $107m transition package for industry stakeholders after holding a video link briefing with industry representatives.
Given less than 12 hours notice of a planned video link briefing, live export industry leaders said the poor organisation and short notice was completely disrespectful, and Mr Watt's timing for the announcement showed a blatant disregard for the plight of WA sheep producers.
Just like 14 months ago with the announcement of the Independent Panel, industry found out about the government's plans via an online report, before the industry briefings with the minister had taken place.
The announcement outlined the Federal government's package for the implementation of the phase-out, with the package based on the Independent Panel's report that was handed to the minister last October.
The report tabled 28 recommendations of which 23 were accepted and five were noted.
Western Australian Livestock Exporters' Association chairman John Cunnington said the announcement showed the clear disregard in which the Federal government held WA farmers and live sheep export industry members.
"It is a long way for Mr Watt to travel to sit in an office and address industry from behind a screen," Mr Cunnington said.
"The package they have announced cannot compensate for the damage the phase-out has already had and will have on the WA sheep industry as a whole.
"It is a ludicrous payoff for decimating the State's primary flock."
The package includes $64.6m in assistance for producers and workers across the supply chain to manage the phase-out of the trade.
A figure of $27m has been allocated for the promotion of sheep products in the domestic and international markets, including the Middle East and North Africa, by providing grants for capital upgrades and support to expand processing capacity and to access advice.
$2.6m has been allocated to improve sheep welfare standards and there is provision for mental health support for farmers and rural financial counsellors.
A transition advocate will be appointed to act as an intermediary between the industry and Federal government and more than $11m has been budgeted to implement the phase-out, which will include an assessment on progress to be conducted in 2026-27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.