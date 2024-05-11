Transition package not enough says Jarvis

The support package pledged by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt this morning, as part of his government's plan to shut down the nation's $77 million live sheep by sea trade by 2028, is not enough says the WA Government.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis has responded after her Federal Labor counterpart jetted into town for an online briefing with select industry representatives before making the announcement at a press conference.
"This support package does not meet the needs of our hardworking farmers, who are currently living through drought conditions," Ms Jarvis said.
"This phase-out will negatively impact our regional communities and the livelihoods of many - our government has been consistent and clear from the start we don't support it.
"We believe current animal welfare measures, including the northern summer live export ban, are sufficient."
Ms Jarvis said their modelling showed the decision to end sheep live sheep exports by sea would cost WA's agriculture industry about $123 million annually.
She said about 400 people could also lose their jobs and that would have a "heartbreaking flow-on affect to our regional communities".
"Our government will always do what's right for WA," Ms Jarvis said.
"The Federal government must come to the table with more money."
Opposition leader Shane Love, The Nationals WA, described Mr Watt's "secretive" visit to Perth to make the announcement as "gutless".
"Minister Watt has furtively slipped unannounced into Western Australia, coming from Beef Week (Beef2024) in his home State of Queensland, where he has no doubt been lauding cattle exports, to kill the live sheep export trade in our State," Mr Love said.
"It is a gutless move from a belligerent minister who does not care about the impact this announcement will have on families grappling with a dry season, in the middle of seeding."
Mr Love's party colleague, Roe MLA, Peter Rundle, also chimed in.
"It seems to me that the minister has done everything he can to maximise the hurt for the industry finally learning the truth of what sits in the report," Mr Rundle said.
"They (people within the live sheep export industry) learned this was coming yesterday and not from the minister himself he just happened to be spotted on a plane heading west.
"Disingenuous doesn't even begin to cover Labor's interaction with the live sheep export industry and the families who sit behind the businesses." Mr Rundle said.
Both National Party MPs said Premier Roger Cook and Ms Jarvis had failed WA farmers, as well as industry and regional communities, suggesting they have not done enough and have questions to answer.
