Farm Weekly
Home/News

Emergency financial support for tornado victims

May 13 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bunbury residents whose homes were destroyed or are considered uninhabitable following Friday's devastating tornado will be eligible for a $4,000 Premier's Relief Payment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.