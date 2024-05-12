Emergency financial support for tornado victims

Bunbury residents whose homes were destroyed or are considered uninhabitable following Friday's devastating tornado will be eligible for a $4,000 Premier's Relief Payment.
Residents whose homes suffered severe damage will be able to access a one-off $2000 payment.
The weather event that struck the Bunbury region on Friday afternoon caused damage to more than 100 homes, commercial buildings, an apartment block, the Bunbury Regional Prison as well as the South West Sports Centre, the Police and Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) and other essential public infrastructure.
Designed to provide immediate financial assistance to those impacted by emergencies, the Premier's Relief Payment helps to pay for food, clothing, personal effects, transport and emergency accommodation.
The Premier's Relief Payment will be available from today and will be managed by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
Premier Roger Cook said this severe weather event has had a devastating impact on the Bunbury community and this thoughts were with those who have lost homes and property.
"My government will do everything it can to support those impacted during this difficult time," Mr Cook said.
He said the announcement of immediate assistance would help to ease the financial burden for affected residents."
"The payment will help residents pay for food, accommodation, transport and clothes as they come to terms with the impact of this destructive weather event," said Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.
"Importantly, this is just one of the ways residents can access help, with emergency crews and support staff still on the ground responding to this situation."
