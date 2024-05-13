The Federal government's decision on the weekend to ban live sheep exports by sea from May 1, 2028, is another blow to WA sheep farmers and their families, and the tens of thousands of Western Australians that are employed along the supply chain.
That's the blunt message from Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA President Tony Seabrook.
"The Albanese government's decision to ban the live sheep trade in four years was not based on science nor on any evidence of mistreatment of stock," Mr Seabrook said.
"This is solely a political decision driven by animal activists in the Eastern States with no regard to the impact this will have on not only on WA's regional economy, but also the tens of thousands of Western Australians who work throughout the sheep industry supply chain.
"The live export industry has continually listened to community concerns about animal welfare, and as such has improved welfare outcomes not only here in Australia, but with our global trading partners as well.
"And a four-year phase out period is ridiculous given that the government was told it would take over a decade to change flock composition.
"Minister Watt (Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt) has had the Independent Panel's Report on how to phase-out the live sheep trade for over 200 days, and did not have the guts to personally front the farmers and their families who now face an uncertain future thanks to this reckless decision by Labor."
Mr Seabrook said this showed how out of touch Mr Watt and his Labor colleagues were with the WA sheep industry and the "utter contempt they hold towards farmers in Western Australia".
"And if minister Watt thinks the $107 million over four years will in any way address the situation he has created, it shows his total lack of any understanding of the financial implications of this decision," he said.
"Western Australian farmers deserve better."
