"Western Australian farmers deserve better"

May 13 2024 - 12:00pm
Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA President Tony Seabrook is angry with the Federal government's decision, announced on Saturday, to end live sheep exports by sea by May 1, 2028.
The Federal government's decision on the weekend to ban live sheep exports by sea from May 1, 2028, is another blow to WA sheep farmers and their families, and the tens of thousands of Western Australians that are employed along the supply chain.

