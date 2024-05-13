Farm Weekly
Home/News

Young farmers discuss seasonal strategies

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
May 13 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's AgConnectWA conference in Perth was a sell-out. A strong response is expected for the event to be held in Northam on Friday, May 31.
Last year's AgConnectWA conference in Perth was a sell-out. A strong response is expected for the event to be held in Northam on Friday, May 31.

Seasonal challenges, livestock management, mental health, finance and advocacy will be topics of conversation in a full day of speakers at an AgConnectWA conference held in Northam later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.