Farm Weekly
Home/News

The real structural issue in Rita's budget

By Steve Thomas, South West Region Mlc
Updated May 14 2024 - 9:50pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Region MLC Steve Thomas believes the governments massive asset investment program will drive up costs and blow out times for home builders, the resources sector and even the governments own investment program.
South West Region MLC Steve Thomas believes the governments massive asset investment program will drive up costs and blow out times for home builders, the resources sector and even the governments own investment program.

There is a significant problem with the State Budget announced by Treasurer Rita Saffioti last Thursday and it will impact on inflation, the cost of living and the cost of building or purchasing a home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.