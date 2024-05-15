Farm Weekly
USDA WASDE sees lift in prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
May 15 2024 - 12:00pm
The intensity of buyer demand for grain has continued in recent weeks seeing a general improvement in prices and growers achieving their price targets regularly above published bids.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) July 2024 wheat futures closed 26 US cents per bushel higher on Friday night to end the week up 41 US cents per bushel or 6.6 per cent.

